SEC Holds Talks on Sui Blockchain Ahead of ETF Deadline

2025/09/10 18:41
  • 10 September 2025
Mysten Labs, the team behind the Sui blockchain, has entered direct talks with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as regulators weigh multiple applications for spot SUI exchange-traded funds.

Executives and legal counsel from Sidley Austin LLP met with the SEC’s Crypto Task Force on September 9 to discuss Sui’s role in the broader digital asset space and the potential framework for regulating such projects.

The discussions showcased Sui as a high-throughput, low-latency network designed for decentralized products. Among the highlighted projects were the Sui Name Service, trading layer DeepBook, and storage protocol Walrus. Mysten emphasized its interest in shaping regulation that encourages innovation while ensuring compliance.

The timing is critical: the SEC is nearing deadlines on ETF filings from 21Shares and Canary seeking to list funds tied to spot SUI prices. While the commission has delayed rulings, final decisions are approaching. Industry observers believe Mysten’s meeting sought to underline Sui’s contributions and push for flexible pathways such as exemptive relief and tailored disclosure standards.

The engagement reflects growing pressure on U.S. regulators to provide clarity under the Trump administration, which has prioritized advancing digital asset policies. As the SEC continues its consultations with industry leaders, the outcome of the Sui ETF review could set a key precedent for how emerging blockchains gain access to U.S. markets.

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Source: https://coindoo.com/sec-holds-talks-on-sui-blockchain-ahead-of-etf-deadline/

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

PANews reported on September 10th that according to CoinDesk, cryptocurrency mining and artificial intelligence-related stocks rose across the board on Tuesday, driven by Nebius Group's $17.4 billion GPU supply agreement with Microsoft. The CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF (WGMI) rose 12% to a record high of $33.13. The ETF has risen 44% year-to-date, surpassing its listing price of approximately $30. Year-to-date, the fund's top two holdings have been particularly strong performers: IREN (IREN) has surged 188%, while Cipher Mining (CIFR) has gained 90%. WGMI manages $175.7 million in assets and has an expense ratio of 0.75%. The AI boom has also boosted Oracle (ORCL), which surged 30% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.
Financing Weekly Report | 21 public financing events, stablecoin company Conduit completed $36 million in Series A financing, led by Dragonfly Capital

The market focuses on stablecoins, AI and crypto reserve businesses; the crypto AI project Freysa AI completed a $30 million financing through its affiliated entity Eternis AI, with participation from Coinbase Ventures and Selini Capital.
The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

OpenAI's GPT-5 promised groundbreaking AI improvements. But instead, the reaction was loud and negative. Reddit threads, TechRadar reviews, and forums were full of frustration.
