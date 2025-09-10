SEC Holds Talks on Sui Blockchain Ahead of ETF Deadline

Altcoins

Mysten Labs, the team behind the Sui blockchain, has entered direct talks with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as regulators weigh multiple applications for spot SUI exchange-traded funds.

Executives and legal counsel from Sidley Austin LLP met with the SEC’s Crypto Task Force on September 9 to discuss Sui’s role in the broader digital asset space and the potential framework for regulating such projects.

The discussions showcased Sui as a high-throughput, low-latency network designed for decentralized products. Among the highlighted projects were the Sui Name Service, trading layer DeepBook, and storage protocol Walrus. Mysten emphasized its interest in shaping regulation that encourages innovation while ensuring compliance.

The timing is critical: the SEC is nearing deadlines on ETF filings from 21Shares and Canary seeking to list funds tied to spot SUI prices. While the commission has delayed rulings, final decisions are approaching. Industry observers believe Mysten’s meeting sought to underline Sui’s contributions and push for flexible pathways such as exemptive relief and tailored disclosure standards.

The engagement reflects growing pressure on U.S. regulators to provide clarity under the Trump administration, which has prioritized advancing digital asset policies. As the SEC continues its consultations with industry leaders, the outcome of the Sui ETF review could set a key precedent for how emerging blockchains gain access to U.S. markets.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories







Next article