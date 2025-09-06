The SEC is unleashing an aggressive new task force to target foreign-based companies exploiting U.S. markets through pump-and-dump and ramp-and-dump manipulation schemes. Cross-Border Pump-and-Dump Schemes Prompt SEC Enforcement Action The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Sept. 5 the launch of a Cross-Border Task Force to enhance the Division of Enforcement’s efforts to […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/sec-launches-task-force-targeting-foreign-pump-and-dump-schemes-threatening-us-investors/