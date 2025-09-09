SEC May Cut Crypto ETF Approval Time To Just 60 Days

Key highlights: SEC may cut crypto ETF approvals to just 60 days instead of 240.

New rules could clear nearly 100 pending ETF applications.

Altcoin ETFs like Solana and XRP could soon hit U.S. markets.

SEC considers faster rules for crypto ETFs

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reviewing proposals from Nasdaq, NYSE Arca, and Cboe BZX to introduce universal listing standards for cryptocurrency and commodity exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

If adopted, the approval period for new funds could shrink from 240 days to just 60–75 days — a major breakthrough for the industry.

From exception to standard

For more than a decade, crypto ETF applicants faced long delays and repeated rejections. The first spot Bitcoin ETFs were only approved in early 2024, after years of back-and-forth with regulators.

Bitcoin ETF Timeline. Source: Ulam

The new proposal could dramatically change the process. Under Rule 19b-4, qualified funds would be allowed to list without individual SEC approval. This would align crypto ETFs with traditional funds, which received a universal framework under Rule 6c-11 in 2019.

Currently, each crypto ETF application requires months of review, public comments, and staff analysis — often stretching 240 days or more. Universal listing standards could cut that period to 60–75 days, giving issuers and investors faster access to new products.

So far, only Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have cleared the regulatory threshold. With clear eligibility rules — such as requiring six months of trading history on Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)-regulated futures markets — the door could open for ETFs tied to Solana, XRP, Dogecoin, or even baskets of multiple tokens.

Altcoins ETF Approval Odds. Source: Bloomberg

Why this matters for investors

ETFs bring much-needed transparency and oversight to the crypto market. They require standardized creation and redemption processes, custody protections, and disclosures regulators have long demanded.

Critics say ETFs turn crypto into traditional assets, but supporters argue they make digital assets safer and more accessible for mainstream investors.

Other regions are already ahead. The EU, Hong Kong, and Singapore have introduced clearer frameworks for digital asset products. If the SEC adopts universal listing standards, it would send a strong signal that the U.S. intends to lead in regulated crypto markets rather than fall behind.

The SEC could issue its decision as soon as September 2025. If approved, exchanges may list the first wave of altcoin ETFs before year-end, potentially clearing a backlog of nearly 100 applications.

This could unlock a wave of innovation, from thematic baskets to hybrid ETFs combining crypto with stocks or commodities.

The groundwork is already in place. In August 2025, the commission approved in-kind creation and redemption mechanisms for cryptocurrency ETFs, aligning them with commodity fund rules and reducing costs.