SEC Moves Forward With Crypto Regulation Following Ripple Settlement — Here’s What’s Coming

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/08/20 02:00
Soon after the Ripple settlement, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) began taking new steps to set crypto rules in the country. With a focus on proactive oversight and clearer standards for companies and investors, SEC Chair Paul Atkins says the agency is following President Donald Trump’s plan to make America the world’s crypto capital. 

SEC Aligns With Trump’s Push After Ripple Settlement

In an interview on Friday, Atkins pointed to the administration’s recent President’s Working Group report on digital assets. According to him, SEC divisions and offices are already coordinating to implement the plan by adjusting their regulations to include crypto assets and give the market better guidance.

“We’re focusing on what we can do to make the regulations of the SEC encompass crypto assets, and also make it so that people can have some clarity going forward,” Atkins said.

Through the Ripple settlement, the urgent need for strong guidance and clear rules in the expanding crypto market became obvious. After the settlement, calls for action grew, as uncertainty over which crypto assets are securities or commodities continued. With the rising pressure, the SEC is taking the lead in drafting guidelines for crypto firms and investors, a move Atkins noted is in line with the Commission’s actions following Trump’s direction.

Ripple Case Spurs Push For Shared Oversight And Market Confidence

The President’s Working Group report laid a framework for shared oversight between the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Under the plan, the SEC would regulate tokens defined as securities, while the CFTC would take charge of commodity-based tokens. Sharing the duties could make rules easier to understand and bring a more unified system for U.S. crypto oversight.

Because regulations are unclear and oversight is limited, crypto companies and investors have faced uncertainty, something the new plan could address. When rules are clear, crypto investors can confidently plan their moves, knowing they are not building strategies on uncertain ground. Long-term planning becomes possible only when the regulatory environment is steady and predictable.

In such a space, small retail traders and large institutions are more likely to get involved, since they can trust that the rules will not suddenly shift against them. When more people trade crypto, liquidity rises and the system becomes more dependable, which encourages other market participants to join.

Instead of separate rules that sometimes overlap or cause confusion, the shared effort of the SEC and CFTC could bring more balance to how they govern digital assets.

Such a system would address the lessons of the Ripple case and support the broader goal of making the U.S. the global hub for digital assets. The collaborative approach with Trump’s policy push, Atkins’ leadership at the SEC, and the President’s Working Group’s new recommendations show that the United States is moving toward a more structured and regulated approach to digital assets. 

XRP price chart from TradingView.com (Ripple Crypto SEC)
