SEC nears approval of ETF share classes for mutual funds as 65-70 firms with trillions in assets prepare to launch

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 08:41
Key Takeaways

  • The SEC is close to approving ETF share classes for mutual funds, signaling a potential major industry shift.
  • 65-70 mutual fund firms, managing trillions in assets, are preparing to launch ETF share class versions of their products.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is close to approving ETF share classes for mutual funds, with 65-70 firms holding trillions in assets preparing to launch such products.

The SEC is at “the one yard line” regarding approval of ETF share classes of mutual funds, according to Katilyn Bottock, assistant director of investment management at the agency. She made the comments at an Investment Company Institute event in Nashville.

The potential approval would allow mutual fund companies to offer exchange-traded fund versions of their existing mutual fund strategies, providing investors with the trading flexibility of ETFs while maintaining the underlying investment approach of traditional mutual funds.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sec-etf-share-class-approval-mutual-funds/

