SEC Opens Door to 100+ Crypto ETFs, Grayscale Launches First Multi-Asset Product

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/18 17:57
KIND
KIND$0.0073-57.53%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04469+2.87%
Major
MAJOR$0.16372+2.29%
FUND
FUND$0.01851+5.77%

The approval makes it the first vehicle of its kind to bundle several major cryptocurrencies into a single listed fund.

The newly approved ETP, known as GDLC, will track five of the sector’s largest digital assets: bitcoin, ether, XRP, Solana and Cardano. With nearly $1 billion already under management and a share value of about $57.7, the fund represents one of the most significant attempts yet to bring diversified crypto exposure to traditional markets.

Grayscale chief Peter Mintzberg hailed the decision on social platform X, describing it as a step toward long-awaited regulatory clarity. He credited the SEC’s internal crypto task force for moving the process forward after months of delay. The agency had previously postponed its verdict in July, opting for a deeper review before granting a listing on NYSE Arca.

What makes this approval even more notable is that it came alongside a broader policy change. The SEC adopted new listing standards designed to fast-track crypto ETF applications. Regulators say the changes will lower barriers and expand investor choice, signaling a more open stance toward digital asset funds.

READ MORE:

Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead

Market watchers believe this shift could ignite a flood of new products. Bloomberg’s senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas pointed out that when similar standards were introduced in the past, the number of fund launches more than tripled. He suggested that over 100 crypto ETFs might come to market within the next year.

For Grayscale, the nod from regulators cements its role as a leading force in digital asset investment. For the wider industry, it may be remembered as the moment when multi-asset crypto funds truly entered the mainstream.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post SEC Opens Door to 100+ Crypto ETFs, Grayscale Launches First Multi-Asset Product appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has announced regulatory relief for stablecoin intermediaries.
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 17:40
Partager
The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

PANews reported on September 18 that the Bank of England kept its policy interest rate unchanged at 4.00%, in line with market expectations. Seven voters voted to keep the rate unchanged, while two voted to cut it.
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000406+24.53%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08515-1.79%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 19:01
Partager
The crypto market rebounded from the bottom, the AI sector led the increase by more than 13%, and BTC exceeded $105,000

The crypto market rebounded from the bottom, the AI sector led the increase by more than 13%, and BTC exceeded $105,000

PANews reported on June 24 that according to SoSoValue data, as the situation in the Middle East cooled down and Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, the crypto
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.653+1.25%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,141.77+0.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0889+1.83%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 11:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

The crypto market rebounded from the bottom, the AI sector led the increase by more than 13%, and BTC exceeded $105,000

Koscom Pursues Korean Won Stablecoin with 5 Trademark Applications

Pepeto Attracts Capital As Early Shiba Inu And Pepe Investors Hunt Big Gains And The Next 100x Story