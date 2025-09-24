SEC plans innovation exemption by year-end to ease crypto launches, support DeFi growth, and modernize outdated financial regulations. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is moving toward a new policy that could ease entry for crypto firms. The strategy includes what they call an “innovation exemption” that would make it easier for new blockchain products […] The post SEC Prepares Innovation Exemption for Crypto Launches by Year-End appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.SEC plans innovation exemption by year-end to ease crypto launches, support DeFi growth, and modernize outdated financial regulations. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is moving toward a new policy that could ease entry for crypto firms. The strategy includes what they call an “innovation exemption” that would make it easier for new blockchain products […] The post SEC Prepares Innovation Exemption for Crypto Launches by Year-End appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

SEC Prepares Innovation Exemption for Crypto Launches by Year-End

2025/09/24 05:00
SEC plans innovation exemption by year-end to ease crypto launches, support DeFi growth, and modernize outdated financial regulations.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is moving toward a new policy that could ease entry for crypto firms. The strategy includes what they call an “innovation exemption” that would make it easier for new blockchain products to get off the ground without immediately facing onerous regulation.

SEC Moves Toward Decentralization-Friendly Regulation by Year-End

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins is looking to have the exemption completed by the end of this year. The move marks a significant change in the regulatory approach towards decentralized technologies.

Bloomberg reported that the SEC has already begun to change oversight of crypto. We have seen several enforcement actions from the previous administration discarded in recent months. At the same time, a crypto task force is working on new regulations to facilitate long-term compliance. This task force is examining how exemptions can work with a balance between investor protections.

Related Reading: SEC’s Altcoin ETF Approvals Might Boost ETFs, But Do Not Guarantee Inflows | Live Bitcoin News

The safe harbor proposed would provide blockchain developers and DeFi platforms a safe harbor. At the beginning, firms would be free to introduce products without the need to comply with strict requirements. However, there would be conditions such as proof of decentralization and proper custody arrangements. Investor protection would be an important part of the framework.

The core of the plan is the decentralization metrics. Developers are being asked to prove a transition from centralized power to decentralized governance in a certain period of time. This requirement is to make sure projects do not stay under centralized control. The strategy is consistent with the bipartisan CLARITY Act.

The CLARITY Act, which is now under legislative consideration, establishes the basis for joint rulemaking by the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. It creates a three-tiered classification of tokens and sets a timeline of 180 days for new oversight regulations. The purpose of the act is to introduce clarity in the law and remove confusion in compliance. The innovation exemption is well placed within this framework that is changing.

SEC Exemption Could Accelerate DeFi Product Approvals

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins made it clear that outdated securities laws must be modernized. Some of the rules that we apply today were written long before the advent of decentralized finance. By updating these standards, the SEC is looking to create room for code-based systems that displace conventional intermediaries. This may change the way that markets function under digital asset models.

Market commentators hope the exemption will spur growth in the U.S. crypto industry. Companies whose products were delayed in their approval under the old system may soon see speedier times to market under the new system. This move would also allow the country to compete with other jurisdictions that are already experimenting with regulatory sandboxes. The policy is part of a general trend to lower the barriers for compliant companies.

The proposed exemption also serves the higher national interest. President Trump has prioritized the development of the United States as a global leader in cryptocurrency. So the strategy is based on legal clarity and the reduction of regulatory burdens. The SEC’s effort will give American enterprises an edge in the international digital marketplace.

Many other businesses may be affected by this. By eliminating uncertainty, the exemption can also bring more institutional capital to DeFi. As the rules become clearer, the risk of unexpected enforcement may be less. This stability might determine the future of innovation, growth, and financial activity within the blockchain industry.

