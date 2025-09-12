SEC Pushes Back BlackRock Ethereum Staking ETF Decision to October 30

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/12 05:50
TLDR

  • SEC delayed BlackRock’s Ethereum staking ETF decision to October 30, 2025.
  • Franklin Templeton’s Solana and XRP ETFs now await SEC decision on November 14.
  • More than 90 crypto ETF applications remain under review by the SEC.
  • The SEC is considering a framework to simplify crypto ETF listings.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has extended review periods for several crypto ETF proposals. This includes BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust and Franklin Templeton’s plans to launch Solana and XRP funds. The decision, published in filings dated September 10, outlines new deadlines across multiple applications.

BlackRock’s Ethereum staking amendment, which would add staking capabilities to its existing trust, now awaits a decision by October 30. Franklin Templeton’s proposals for Solana and XRP ETFs have been postponed until November 14. The SEC stated it requires additional time to assess each rule change and the related issues raised.

In its filing, the agency wrote, “The Commission finds it appropriate to designate a longer period… to consider the proposed rule change.”

Fidelity and Other Firms Also Affected

The delay also affects Fidelity’s Ethereum ETF staking proposal, which has been moved to November 13. Other products under review include 21Shares’ Ethereum ETF, now due October 23, and Grayscale’s Ethereum ETF, with a deadline of October 29.

These postponements reflect a broader trend. On September 10, the SEC also extended deadlines for several altcoin and staking-related ETFs. This includes the Bitwise Dogecoin ETF and Grayscale’s Hedera ETF, both pushed to November 12.

Earlier in August, the SEC delayed other applications, such as the 21Shares Solana ETF and WisdomTree’s XRP Fund, which are now set for October deadlines.

Staking Concerns and Regulatory Caution

The SEC has consistently taken more time when reviewing ETFs that involve staking features. Staking presents regulatory challenges related to asset custody, investor risk, and classification under securities law.

This may explain the cautious approach in reviewing Ethereum-based staking funds from major firms.

At the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Roundtable in Paris, SEC Chair Paul Atkins commented, “Crypto’s time has come,” signaling broader support. However, filings suggest that the agency remains conservative in approving new crypto-based products, especially those involving newer structures like staking.

Over 90 ETF Applications Still Pending

According to recent reports, the SEC has more than 90 crypto ETF proposals awaiting decisions. This includes applications across a wide range of digital assets and strategies, from traditional spot products to newer staking-based structures.

The agency may be waiting to finalize its proposed Generic Listing Standards. If adopted, this new rule framework could allow some ETFs to be approved more quickly without the traditional filing process. The framework could reduce delays by using a streamlined 75-day review window.

Despite growing interest from institutions and a supportive political climate, the SEC continues to take its full review period. The Commission’s approach reflects ongoing uncertainty about how to regulate staking and newer altcoin-based ETFs.

The post SEC Pushes Back BlackRock Ethereum Staking ETF Decision to October 30 appeared first on CoinCentral.

