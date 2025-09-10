SEC Pushes Back Decision on Bitwise Dogecoin ETF Until November

Altcoins

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has postponed its ruling on whether to greenlight the Bitwise Dogecoin ETF, setting a new deadline of November 12, 2025.

The filing, submitted through NYSE Arca earlier this year, seeks approval to list shares of the Dogecoin fund under commodity-based trust rules. After initially setting a summer deadline, the SEC launched formal proceedings in June, triggering a 180-day review. That window was due to expire in mid-September but has now been extended by an additional 60 days.

Regulators said the delay allows more time to evaluate both the proposal and the feedback already submitted by the public. Several comments raised concerns familiar from earlier ETF applications, including questions about liquidity, market manipulation, and whether a meme-based coin is suitable for a regulated investment product.

Bitwise has positioned the ETF as a step toward expanding investor choice, pointing to Dogecoin’s large community and deep trading volume. Advocates say such a fund could legitimize DOGE as an institutional investment vehicle, though critics counter that it exposes retail investors to unnecessary risk.

The SEC has historically taken a cautious approach to crypto funds. Spot Bitcoin ETFs were only approved in early 2024 after years of denials, with Ethereum following later that year. A Dogecoin approval would be the first time a meme coin reached ETF status in the U.S., a development Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas has suggested could happen as early as September.

Despite the regulatory pause, DOGE has held steady. The token was trading near $0.24 on Tuesday, slightly lower on the day but up more than 14% over the past week. On a six-month view, it has climbed nearly 40%, and compared with last year’s levels, the coin has surged over 150%. Still, volatility remains a hallmark — Dogecoin has dropped about 24% since the beginning of 2025.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

