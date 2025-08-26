SEC pushes back WisdomTree spot XRP ETF decision to October

Key Takeaways

The SEC has postponed its decision on WisdomTree’s application for a spot XRP ETF.

XRP’s price reaction was limited, with the token holding near $2.96.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has pushed back its decision on the WisdomTree spot XRP ETF, extending the deadline to October 24, 2025.

The move comes as six asset managers filed S-1 amendments for their XRP exchange-traded funds on Friday. Grayscale also submitted a new registration statement for its planned XRP Trust ETF.

Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart flagged the wave of filings, saying it was “almost certainly due to feedback from the SEC.” While he described the updates as a positive signal, he also noted they were broadly expected.

The SEC explained in its notice that it required more time to evaluate the proposals and issues raised by the applications. Delays of this kind are common in the agency’s review process for digital asset ETFs, with multiple extensions often preceding a final ruling.

XRP’s price was largely unaffected by the SEC’s delay of WisdomTree’s application and the amended filings. The token climbed to $3.10 in Friday’s pump on Powell’s rate-cut comments, slid to $2.92 in Sunday’s dump, and recovered to $2.96 by Monday afternoon.