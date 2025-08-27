SEC Puts Off WisdomTree XRP ETF Decision to October 24 2025

TLDR

SEC has delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF until October 24, 2025.

The decision affects all pending XRP ETFs, except Franklin Templeton’s.

XRP price remained stable at $2.96 despite the SEC delay.

Issuers amended filings, signaling positive feedback from the SEC.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its decision on whether to approve or deny WisdomTree’s proposed XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF). Initially, the SEC was expected to make a decision by the end of August. However, the SEC has now extended the review period, with a final decision due by October 24, 2025.

This delay is part of the ongoing review of all XRP-related ETFs, with the exception of Franklin Templeton’s filing. The SEC has emphasized the need for more time to assess the proposals and ensure that they meet all regulatory requirements. This delay is not unusual, as the SEC frequently extends the review period for digital asset-related ETFs before making a final decision.

WisdomTree ETF Among Several Delayed XRP Filings

WisdomTree’s XRP ETF was one of the first filings for a spot XRP ETF in the U.S. market. The SEC had initially set a deadline for the decision, but it has now extended the timeline for all pending XRP funds.

This includes other issuers, such as Grayscale, which is also waiting for a final decision on its XRP ETF proposal. The SEC’s action to delay the decisions is consistent with its standard review procedures for digital asset ETFs.

As the SEC reviews these filings, market watchers and analysts speculate that the regulatory body may approve multiple XRP ETFs at once, much like it did for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in 2024. Analysts believe that there is a high probability—about 95%—that the SEC will approve the XRP ETFs this year.

Amended Filings and Potential Approval

In response to feedback from the SEC, issuers of XRP ETFs, including WisdomTree, have updated their S-1 filings. This move suggests that the SEC has provided some guidance or requests for clarification. While such amendments were expected, they are seen as a positive sign that the SEC is seriously considering these proposals.

James Seyffart, a Bloomberg ETF analyst, described the amended filings as an encouraging development. He noted that it is common for issuers to amend their filings when the SEC provides feedback, which could mean the proposals are closer to approval. However, he also emphasized that the approval is not guaranteed and will depend on further regulatory review.

XRP Market Impact and Future Outlook

Despite the delay in the SEC’s decision, the price of XRP has remained relatively stable. At the time of the delay announcement, XRP was trading around $2.96, showing minimal reaction to the news. This stability in the price of XRP suggests that investors remain optimistic about the potential approval of the ETF, despite the prolonged regulatory review process.

XRP’s strong community, known as the “XRP Army,” continues to advocate for the approval of the spot ETF, viewing it as a significant step toward further institutional adoption of the cryptocurrency. The SEC’s eventual decision could trigger substantial market movements, especially if it results in multiple XRP ETFs being approved simultaneously.

The post SEC Puts Off WisdomTree XRP ETF Decision to October 24 2025 appeared first on CoinCentral.