SEC Seeks Local Input as Crypto Task Force Moves Beyond Washington

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Crypto Task Force, led by Commissioner Hester Peirce, is holding roundtables across the country to discuss digital assets. Peirce recently confirmed that the next session will take place in Scottsdale, Arizona, on October 28, where industry experts, smaller crypto projects, and other stakeholders will share their perspectives.
This initiative aims to reach those who couldn’t attend previous roundtables, ensuring their voices are heard. The SEC is providing a valuable opportunity for Americans to share their opinions and ideas on the future of crypto.
Peirce wrote on X, “We welcome small, early-stage crypto projects to meet with us in the Phoenix-Scottsdale area on October 28. If you’re interested, please email [email protected] with “Arizona” in the subject line and a brief description of your project.”
The Commission is particularly interested in hearing from representatives of small crypto-related projects that have 10 or fewer employees and are less than two years old.
August 4: Berkeley, Calif.
August 19: Boston
September 4: Dallas
September 15: Chicago
September 25: New York City
October 2: Los Angeles
October 24: Cleveland
October 29: Scottsdale, Ariz.
November 12: New York City
December 5: Ann Arbor, Mich
By moving the conversation into the local hubs, the Commission is expanding its perspective on crypto. Before creating any proposal that could define how crypto fits under federal securities law, the agency is seeking a wider sample of real-world experience from smart contract developers and tokenization teams.
Commissioner Peirce stated, “We want to hear from people who were not able to travel for the roundtables that took place this past spring in Washington, D.C. and may not have had a voice in past policymaking efforts.”
“The Crypto Task Force is acutely aware that any regulatory framework will have far-reaching effects, and we want to ensure that our outreach is as comprehensive as possible,” she added.