SEC Spent $53,000 After Gary Gensler’s Texts Vanished: Report

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/05 12:07
Union
U$0.00999+99.80%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000003719-5.82%
Wink
LIKE$0.011186+0.74%
MISSION
MISSION$0.00001428-16.39%
gensler

The post SEC Spent $53,000 After Gary Gensler’s Texts Vanished: Report appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Nearly a year’s worth of text messages from former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler were permanently deleted due to a string of technology and management failures inside the agency, according to a new report from the SEC’s Office of Inspector General (OIG).

What Happened

The watchdog report reveals that between October 18, 2022, and September 6, 2023, Gensler’s government-issued phone stopped syncing with the SEC’s device management system. The SEC’s Office of Information Technology (OIT) mistakenly classified the phone as inactive, triggering an automatic wipe.

In an attempt to restore the device, staff performed a factory reset, which erased all text messages and operating logs. The OIG called this a series of “avoidable” mistakes made worse by the lack of backups.

Why It Matters

The deleted texts could have included federal records. Records of senior officials like Gensler are supposed to be permanently retained under government rules to ensure transparency and accountability. The loss may also impact responses to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.

The report further noted that the SEC had to spend around $53,000 on a contractor’s after-action review, which itself was deemed unreliable.

SEC’s Response

Since the incident, the SEC has:

  • Disabled text messaging across the agency, with limited exceptions.
  • Reported the loss of Gensler’s texts to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).
  • Promised to improve its device management and backup processes.

Management agreed with all five of the OIG’s recommendations, including stricter oversight of system changes, regular device backups for top officials, and safeguards before any factory resets are carried out.

Broader Implications

The report showed that Gensler often used texts for routine scheduling, but investigators also found examples of mission-related communications with staff and other federal officials. This leaves uncertainty about the full scope of what was lost.

The OIG concluded that “avoidable deficiencies and missed opportunities” by SEC’s technology office led to a failure in preserving records that are legally required to be maintained.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
Union
U$0.01114+10.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09787-2.61%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002055+1.53%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Partager
The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House of Representatives is considering advancing the market structure legislation CLARITY Act and the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act
Union
U$0.01114+10.40%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014207+4.19%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1047-30.47%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 10:38
Partager
WLFI Token Plunges Amid Blacklist Controversy, $75M Justin Sun Investment at Risk

WLFI Token Plunges Amid Blacklist Controversy, $75M Justin Sun Investment at Risk

The WLFI token from World Liberty Financial faced severe turbulence this week, falling by more than 50% to $0.16 after developers blacklisted billionaire Justin Sun’s wallet, freezing billions of tokens tied to him. The decision, confirmed through blockchain records, has intensified debates about centralization, governance, and the role of major investors in token launches. Why […]
SUN
SUN$0.021147-3.26%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1819-0.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09787-2.61%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 12:08
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

WLFI Token Plunges Amid Blacklist Controversy, $75M Justin Sun Investment at Risk

Hyperliquid's two whales shorting BTC have accumulated a floating profit of more than $15.34 million

Crucial WLFI Token Distribution Unveiled: Top Holder’s Massive Transfers