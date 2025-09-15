The post SEC to Issue Warnings Before Tough Crackdowns appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

SEC Chair Paul Atkins announced a new approach to enforcement, stating the regulator will issue warnings before taking tough action against companies. This shift aims to give firms a chance to fix problems before facing penalties. Atkins emphasized that the SEC wants to encourage compliance rather than surprise businesses with aggressive crackdowns. The regulator hopes the warning-first strategy will create a fairer and more transparent process, balancing strong oversight with clearer communication.

Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/sec-to-issue-warnings-before-tough-crackdowns/