SEC to Review Cyber Hornet’s S&P 500 and XRP ETF Proposal

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/27 06:42
TLDR

  • Cyber Hornet has filed with the SEC to launch an ETF combining S&P 500 exposure with XRP futures and assets.
  • The proposed XRP ETF will allocate 75% to S&P 500 stocks and 25% to XRP futures traded on the CME.
  • The filing also includes two other products focused on Ethereum and Solana, following the same structure.
  • The three ETFs will carry an annual management fee of 0.95% with no shareholder transaction fees.
  • If approved, the ETFs will trade on Nasdaq, allowing retail investors to buy and sell shares like listed stocks.

Cyber Hornet has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a new exchange-traded fund (ETF). The ETF combines exposure to the S&P 500 with XRP. The filing also includes two additional products with similar structures. If approved, the Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and XRP 75/25 Strategy ETF will trade under the ticker “XXX.”

Cyber Hornet’s XRP ETF and S&P 500 Strategy

The Cyber Hornet XRP ETF aims to replicate the performance of the S&P 500 and the S&P XRP Futures 75/25 Blend Index. The ETF will allocate 75% of assets to S&P 500 stocks and 25% to XRP futures, which will be traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).

The ETF will invest directly in XRP in addition to XRP futures and may also use exchange-traded products that track XRP. Cyber Hornet’s goal is to provide investors with exposure to both traditional equities and digital assets. As the ETF would integrate XRP into a traditional S&P 500 strategy, it offers a novel investment approach.

The SEC’s approval of this ETF would mark a significant development for cryptocurrency-based funds. As of now, this would be the first regulated ETF to include XRP. Cyber Hornet’s filing shows its intention to attract investors seeking digital asset exposure through an established index.

Ethereum and Solana ETFs in Cyber Hornet’s Offering

Cyber Hornet’s filings also propose two other products, each combining S&P 500 exposure with a different cryptocurrency. The Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Ethereum 75/25 Strategy ETF will trade under ticker “EEE.” Like the XRP ETF, this fund will also allocate 75% to S&P 500 stocks and 25% to Ethereum futures.

For Ethereum, the ETF will utilize Ether futures traded on the CME. The fund will also hold direct Ethereum assets to maintain exposure. The third product, the Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Solana 75/25 Strategy ETF, will trade under ticker “SSS.” This ETF will track the S&P Solana Futures Index to gain exposure to Solana.

Both the Ethereum and Solana ETFs will follow the same design as the XRP ETF. They will combine equities with cryptocurrency futures contracts, providing a diversified investment approach. These funds aim to cater to investors who seek a balance between traditional and digital asset investments.

Details of Cyber Hornet’s ETF Offerings

The three ETFs will carry an annual management fee of 0.95%, with no shareholder transaction fees. For example, a $10,000 investment would incur about $100 in fees after one year. After three years, fees would total approximately $312.

The funds will rebalance monthly to maintain their 75/25 allocation. Cyber Hornet also reserves the option to adjust more frequently during periods of volatility. If approved, these ETFs will be available for trading on Nasdaq, allowing investors to buy and sell shares like any other listed stock.

