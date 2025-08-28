Secondary tariffs against India come into force – ING

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 08:23
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15975-6.57%
Threshold
T$0.01635+1.36%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.464+0.57%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10197-0.02%
Movement
MOVE$0.1235+0.73%

Oil prices were unable to extend their 4-day run of gains, with ICE Brent coming under pressure yesterday to settle 2.3% lower. There was no single catalyst for yesterday’s move. However, the recent run-up in the market was starting to become increasingly detached from fundamentals, which are more bearish, ING’s commodity analysts Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey note.

Secondary tariffs haven’t been enough to stop India from buying Russian Oil

“US President Trump’s 25% secondary tariffs against India come into effect today, taking the total levy on US imports from India to 50%. The secondary tariff has not been enough to stop India from buying Russian Oil. Initially, secondary tariffs saw Indian refiners pause purchases. They have resumed purchases. The market will be watching Russian Oil flows to India closely going forward to gauge the impact, if any, of secondary tariffs.”

“Meanwhile, numbers from the American Petroleum Institute overnight were fairly neutral, with US crude Oil inventories falling by 1m barrels over the last week. Gasoline and distillate stocks saw declines, falling by 2.1m barrels and 1.5m barrels, respectively. The draw in distillate stocks was slightly supportive for the middle distillate market, particularly given that we are in a period where stocks usually grow.”

“Overall distillate stock levels remain below the seasonal 5-year average. The more widely followed Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly inventory report will be released later today.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/secondary-tariffs-against-india-come-into-force-ing-202508270851

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

PANews reported on August 28th that according to Opensea's official announcement, Azuki founder Zagabond shared the original intentions of the Azuki project and its future development direction in an interview. Zagabond stated that Azuki aims to introduce tokenization into mainstream culture through storytelling and character IP, while also promoting user-generated content through the "Garden" community. Zagabond also outlined the vision for Animecoin, a token designed to reward long-term supporters of anime culture and independent creators, while fostering an open anime universe. He also revealed that Azuki is developing the Anime.com platform to foster interaction among anime fans. Azuki recently released a starter set for its trading card game, which has received positive market feedback, and the team plans to further expand the series. Furthermore, Azuki is preparing a major new project, expected to launch later this year. Regarding the future of the NFT industry, Zagabond believes that its evolution direction lies in practicality rather than price fluctuations, emphasizing the potential of NFT as a tool for creative expression and construction. Earlier news, Azuki cooperated with OpenSea to release Mizuki short films as ERC-1155 collectibles .
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.0151-1.10%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01322-0.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01825-2.94%
Partager
PANews2025/08/28 09:44
Partager
Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

PANews reported on August 28 that the crypto asset lending platform Ledn and the Swiss crypto bank Sygnum have completed the refinancing of a $50 million Bitcoin mortgage loan. The loan was twice oversubscribed, and part of the loan was tokenized through its Desygnate platform.
Particl
PART$0.1868-0.10%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0688+6.69%
Partager
PANews2025/08/28 08:55
Partager
PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Binance Alpha launched PUFFER (PUFFER); Hyperliquid 50x whale continued to increase its BTC short position: a total of 1,000 BTC were shorted, and the liquidation price was $106,200; CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products had a net inflow of $882 million, and Bitcoin attracted an inflow of $867 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,460.05+0.30%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01452-0.88%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009806-12.31%
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Trader AguilaTrades BTC long position reached $318 million, liquidation price was $98,956

James Wynn opened a DOGE long position with 10x leverage and the liquidation price was $0.20989