Secret Crypto Wallets Exposed in Online Auction Fraud

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/10 16:30
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006768+4.13%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02228+11.95%
BounceToken
AUCTION$9.686-1.65%
Infinity Ground
AIN$0.126-0.92%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000599-19.81%

AIn a crackdown on a fake auction scam, the Ministry of Justice monitored cryptocurrency flows. It used sophisticated cyber intelligence to break a criminal network in Brazil.

A widespread criminal organization dealing in counterfeit online auctions has been dealt with decisively by the Ministry of Justice of Brazil. 

The operation dubbed Final Lance was aimed at the individuals suspected of using sophisticated cryptocurrency techniques to conceal proceeds.

Officials verified that the Cyber Operations Laboratory of the Ministry used crypto asset tracking to reveal digital wallet addresses that manage illegal finances.

The criminal network was nationwide, producing counterfeit websites in the image of actual vehicle auctions of the highest level. 

Fraudsters paid for links that placed their sites at the top of the search results and misled victims.

The negotiations were made through WhatsApp, and the victims were fooled when they transferred money without being given any property.

Cryptocurrency Observation Unveils the IT Money Transfers

The Crypto Asset Operations Center of the Ministry was central to mapping the criminal financial flows. 

The team also found and monitored cryptocurrency wallets that were being used to hide the gains of the scam, enabling seizures and arrests. 

Authorities charted the stream of virtual assets to the letter, which disempowered the financial backbone of the organization.

The director at the Directorate of Integrated Operations and Intelligence, Rodney da Silva, underscored the Ministry’s effort. He highlighted the goal of enhancing cyber intelligence forces. And emphasized the importance of strengthening these forces across the country.

He said that their mission is to bring technology, innovation, and intelligence together to disable the financial systems of organized crime. And he added that their goal is also to safeguard society.

Luciane Bertoletti of the Civil Police of Rio Grande do Sul explained how these scams are addictive. She also highlighted the Ministry’s objective to save people before they lose money.

The operation resulted in numerous arrests, the closure of websites, and the confiscation of online resources.

The study is a meaningful step forward in Brazilian cybercrime prevention through a combination of the latest blockchain forensics and state-wide collaboration among police.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Grayscale Targets ETF Success with New Plans

Grayscale Targets ETF Success with New Plans

Grayscale has initiated a bold move by submitting fresh applications to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the approval of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) involving Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Hedera (HBAR), and Litecoin (LTC).Continue Reading:Grayscale Targets ETF Success with New Plans
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$584.1-0.25%
Union
U$0.00987-1.59%
Movement
MOVE$0.1291+0.31%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/10 15:08
Partager
Avalon Labs Boosts Crypto Market Dynamics

Avalon Labs Boosts Crypto Market Dynamics

Avalon Labs has embarked on a noteworthy strategic initiative in the cryptocurrency arena, opting to buy back and burn AVL tokens worth $1.88 million. This decision, funded entirely by the firm’s monthly revenue, is aimed at significantly reducing the circulating supply of the token.Continue Reading:Avalon Labs Boosts Crypto Market Dynamics
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01401+4.31%
The Arena
ARENA$0.007019+2.34%
Avalon
AVL$0.1498+9.90%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/10 15:28
Partager
Circle and Fireblocks Forge Powerful Alliance to Transform Cross-Border Payments

Circle and Fireblocks Forge Powerful Alliance to Transform Cross-Border Payments

Circle, the company behind the stablecoin USDC, has entered into a major partnership with Fireblocks, a well-known platform for secure digital asset custody and payments. The collaboration is designed to make it easier for banks, fintechs, and other financial institutions to adopt stablecoins in their operations. The arrangement combines the company’s stablecoin network with Fireblocks’ […]
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.01%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22569-1.54%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002757-4.66%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/10 16:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Grayscale Targets ETF Success with New Plans

Avalon Labs Boosts Crypto Market Dynamics

Circle and Fireblocks Forge Powerful Alliance to Transform Cross-Border Payments

Paxos pitches PayPal, Venmo rails in bid to issue Hyperliquid USDH stablecoin

MYX Finance up +250% – But the $3 danger zone looms