The post SEC’s Atkins Says Agency Pushing Toward 2025 Rules Allowing Crypto Firm Innovation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is heading toward a year-end goal for its effort to get crypto firms pushing new products under the regulator’s oversight, Chairman Paul Atkins said in a Tuesday interview on Fox Business. The pro-digital assets rhetoric from Atkins is on-brand for his campaign to roll out friendly policies for the industry, aligned with orders from President Donald Trump. Both the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said earlier this month that they’re inviting existing registered firms to move forward on crypto activity and that they should just check in with any questions about how to proceed, and the SEC also posted a public agenda that reflected planned rules on the offer and sale of crypto securities, including exemptions and safe harbors. “We’re trying to give the marketplace some kind of stable platform upon which they can introduce new products,” Atkins said. “We’ll be doing rulemaking in the coming months. We’re looking for an innovation exemption to try to get that in place by year end.” Though he suggested an end-of-year timeline, any rulemaking process has to pass through multiple stages that generally each takes months of time and requires public input. Just last week, the agency moved to let exchanges list exchange-traded products (ETPs) holding spot commodities, including cryptocurrencies, without requiring the agency’s individual review each time — a generic listing standard that will reduce barriers for new products. The SEC has also been issuing staff policy statements to act as informal guidance on its crypto views, touching on diverse areas such as memecoins, mining and stablecoins. However, those topics would need formal rules approved by action at the commission level to get firm legal footing. Meanwhile, lawmakers in Congress — most specifically the Senate Banking Committee and Agriculture Committee — are working on… The post SEC’s Atkins Says Agency Pushing Toward 2025 Rules Allowing Crypto Firm Innovation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is heading toward a year-end goal for its effort to get crypto firms pushing new products under the regulator’s oversight, Chairman Paul Atkins said in a Tuesday interview on Fox Business. The pro-digital assets rhetoric from Atkins is on-brand for his campaign to roll out friendly policies for the industry, aligned with orders from President Donald Trump. Both the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said earlier this month that they’re inviting existing registered firms to move forward on crypto activity and that they should just check in with any questions about how to proceed, and the SEC also posted a public agenda that reflected planned rules on the offer and sale of crypto securities, including exemptions and safe harbors. “We’re trying to give the marketplace some kind of stable platform upon which they can introduce new products,” Atkins said. “We’ll be doing rulemaking in the coming months. We’re looking for an innovation exemption to try to get that in place by year end.” Though he suggested an end-of-year timeline, any rulemaking process has to pass through multiple stages that generally each takes months of time and requires public input. Just last week, the agency moved to let exchanges list exchange-traded products (ETPs) holding spot commodities, including cryptocurrencies, without requiring the agency’s individual review each time — a generic listing standard that will reduce barriers for new products. The SEC has also been issuing staff policy statements to act as informal guidance on its crypto views, touching on diverse areas such as memecoins, mining and stablecoins. However, those topics would need formal rules approved by action at the commission level to get firm legal footing. Meanwhile, lawmakers in Congress — most specifically the Senate Banking Committee and Agriculture Committee — are working on…

SEC’s Atkins Says Agency Pushing Toward 2025 Rules Allowing Crypto Firm Innovation

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 06:37
Union
U$0.010143-10.94%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02597-0.30%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.692+0.56%
GET
GET$0.005794-9.69%
KIND
KIND$0.002401-22.82%

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is heading toward a year-end goal for its effort to get crypto firms pushing new products under the regulator’s oversight, Chairman Paul Atkins said in a Tuesday interview on Fox Business.

The pro-digital assets rhetoric from Atkins is on-brand for his campaign to roll out friendly policies for the industry, aligned with orders from President Donald Trump. Both the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said earlier this month that they’re inviting existing registered firms to move forward on crypto activity and that they should just check in with any questions about how to proceed, and the SEC also posted a public agenda that reflected planned rules on the offer and sale of crypto securities, including exemptions and safe harbors.

“We’re trying to give the marketplace some kind of stable platform upon which they can introduce new products,” Atkins said. “We’ll be doing rulemaking in the coming months. We’re looking for an innovation exemption to try to get that in place by year end.”

Though he suggested an end-of-year timeline, any rulemaking process has to pass through multiple stages that generally each takes months of time and requires public input.

Just last week, the agency moved to let exchanges list exchange-traded products (ETPs) holding spot commodities, including cryptocurrencies, without requiring the agency’s individual review each time — a generic listing standard that will reduce barriers for new products. The SEC has also been issuing staff policy statements to act as informal guidance on its crypto views, touching on diverse areas such as memecoins, mining and stablecoins. However, those topics would need formal rules approved by action at the commission level to get firm legal footing.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in Congress — most specifically the Senate Banking Committee and Agriculture Committee — are working on the latest legislation to set guardrails around the U.S. crypto markets. Advocates of that bill, which is largely similar to the House of Representatives’ Digital Asset Market Clarity Act that already passed with a wide bipartisan vote, are reportedly aiming for further committee action in late October.

“I’m looking forward to congress acting on this,” Atkins said.While the legislation will clearly define the roles of the SEC and CFTC and the borders between crypto securities, commodities and other assets, Atkins has said since his first days running the agency that it can move forward on policy without Congress.

Read More: U.S. SEC’s Atkins Posts Agency’s Near-Term Agenda Jammed With Crypto Efforts

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2025/09/23/sec-s-atkins-says-agency-pushing-toward-2025-rules-allowing-crypto-firm-innovation

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

The search for the best crypto to buy now has never been more intense, as meme coins continue to dictate market narratives in 2025. Shiba Inu and Pepe, once favorites in the sector, are now showing signs of fatigue. At the same time, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has emerged as a serious rival, with its presale [...] The post Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
1$0.014309+45.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08562+0.38%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000564-2.25%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/21 04:00
Partager
As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

MSP Miner lets investors earn up to $9,250 daily from BTC, ETH, DOGE, and more with fully managed, green-energy-powered mining contracts and daily payouts.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,307.28-0.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08562+0.38%
XRP
XRP$2.8328-0.40%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 06:30
Partager
Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, September 18th

Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, September 18th

The post Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, September 18th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s Thursday and I am incredibly sore and tired after really hitting the weights and the yoga mat hard this week. Sore is good! It takes pain to reduce pain, or at least that’s my experience with exercise. We must exercise our minds as well, and what better way to do that than with a fun puzzle game about placing dominoes in the correct tiles. Come along, my Pipsqueaks, let’s solve today’s Pips! Looking for Wednesday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are: = All pips must equal one another in this group. ≠ All pips…
FUNToken
FUN$0.009007+4.98%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03811-3.07%
GRIDOS
GRID$0.0082404-9.26%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:59
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, September 18th

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone (9/23/2025)

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October