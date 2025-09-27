The post SEC’s Cryptocurrency Bull Member Makes a New Call for the Industry appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hester Peirce, a member of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), stated that a more positive era has begun in regulations for the cryptocurrency sector and called for “rapid progress.” Peirce, known as “Crypto Mom,” apologized during a speech at the Coin Center Dinner for the institution’s more critical stance toward crypto in the past. “I regret that I was unable to persuade my colleagues to give you a chance during my tenure at the SEC,” Peirce said, arguing that regulatory uncertainty had now given way to clarity. “Use this time to build structures that will enhance safety, prosperity, and happiness,” he said. The SEC has taken more crypto-friendly steps over the past year, following the start of the Trump administration and the appointment of Paul Atkins as its chief executive. This includes the establishment of a Crypto Task Force led by Peirce, the dismissal of several lawsuits, and the launch of a new initiative called “Project Crypto” to modernize existing rules governing digital assets. Under former chairman Gary Gensler, the institution had taken a cautious approach to cryptocurrencies and filed lawsuits against several large companies. Gensler was criticized for his view that most cryptocurrencies were securities and his “regulation through litigation” approach. Peirce was a frequent critic of this approach at the time. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/secs-cryptocurrency-bull-member-makes-a-new-call-for-the-industry/The post SEC’s Cryptocurrency Bull Member Makes a New Call for the Industry appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hester Peirce, a member of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), stated that a more positive era has begun in regulations for the cryptocurrency sector and called for “rapid progress.” Peirce, known as “Crypto Mom,” apologized during a speech at the Coin Center Dinner for the institution’s more critical stance toward crypto in the past. “I regret that I was unable to persuade my colleagues to give you a chance during my tenure at the SEC,” Peirce said, arguing that regulatory uncertainty had now given way to clarity. “Use this time to build structures that will enhance safety, prosperity, and happiness,” he said. The SEC has taken more crypto-friendly steps over the past year, following the start of the Trump administration and the appointment of Paul Atkins as its chief executive. This includes the establishment of a Crypto Task Force led by Peirce, the dismissal of several lawsuits, and the launch of a new initiative called “Project Crypto” to modernize existing rules governing digital assets. Under former chairman Gary Gensler, the institution had taken a cautious approach to cryptocurrencies and filed lawsuits against several large companies. Gensler was criticized for his view that most cryptocurrencies were securities and his “regulation through litigation” approach. Peirce was a frequent critic of this approach at the time. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/secs-cryptocurrency-bull-member-makes-a-new-call-for-the-industry/

SEC’s Cryptocurrency Bull Member Makes a New Call for the Industry

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 15:35
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001836-0.32%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010404-37.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07436+0.84%
ERA
ERA$0.5536-0.09%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00495-6.42%

Hester Peirce, a member of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), stated that a more positive era has begun in regulations for the cryptocurrency sector and called for “rapid progress.”

Peirce, known as “Crypto Mom,” apologized during a speech at the Coin Center Dinner for the institution’s more critical stance toward crypto in the past.

“I regret that I was unable to persuade my colleagues to give you a chance during my tenure at the SEC,” Peirce said, arguing that regulatory uncertainty had now given way to clarity. “Use this time to build structures that will enhance safety, prosperity, and happiness,” he said.

The SEC has taken more crypto-friendly steps over the past year, following the start of the Trump administration and the appointment of Paul Atkins as its chief executive. This includes the establishment of a Crypto Task Force led by Peirce, the dismissal of several lawsuits, and the launch of a new initiative called “Project Crypto” to modernize existing rules governing digital assets.

Under former chairman Gary Gensler, the institution had taken a cautious approach to cryptocurrencies and filed lawsuits against several large companies. Gensler was criticized for his view that most cryptocurrencies were securities and his “regulation through litigation” approach. Peirce was a frequent critic of this approach at the time.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/secs-cryptocurrency-bull-member-makes-a-new-call-for-the-industry/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin News: Will BTC Price Crash to $81,000?

Bitcoin News: Will BTC Price Crash to $81,000?

Bitcoin is slipping toward critical support as inflation ticks higher and the Fed hesitates on rate cuts.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,246.58-0.27%
Partager
Crypto Ticker2025/09/27 15:09
Partager
Best Crypto Presales to Buy as SWIFT Tests Blockchain Payments with Ethereum Linea

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as SWIFT Tests Blockchain Payments with Ethereum Linea

A significant transformation for international payments is on the way thanks to the interbank messaging system SWIFT. To the uninitiated, SWIFT is the backbone of the global financial messaging network, connecting more than 11,000 institutions across 200 countries. If you’ve ever sent or received a cross-border payment, you’ve almost certainly come across SWIFT, whether it […]
LINEA
LINEA$0.02875+12.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07449+1.07%
Everscale
EVER$0.0172+4.05%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/27 15:18
Partager
Crypto.com Receives CFTC Margin Derivatives License

Crypto.com Receives CFTC Margin Derivatives License

PANews reported on September 27 that according to an official announcement, Crypto.com has obtained approval from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to obtain a margin derivatives brand license in the United States. Specifically, Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), a CFTC-registered exchange and clearing organization and an affiliate of Crypto.com, has been approved to offer cleared margin derivatives in cryptocurrencies and other asset classes through an amendment to its Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) license, in addition to its existing ability to offer fully collateralized derivatives through its prediction markets. Additionally, Foris DAX FCM LLC (trading as Crypto.com | FCM) has now received Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) approval from the National Futures Association (NFA), enabling Crypto.com to act as an intermediary for clients and institutions in the derivatives markets.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010398-37.45%
Union
U$0.010253-5.38%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00493-6.62%
Partager
PANews2025/09/27 15:02
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin News: Will BTC Price Crash to $81,000?

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as SWIFT Tests Blockchain Payments with Ethereum Linea

Crypto.com Receives CFTC Margin Derivatives License

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

bepay money to Launch $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program at Invest Payments & Banking Forum Dubai 2025