SEC’s Hester Peirce Jokes About Her ‘Crypto Mom’ NFT Initiative

Par : Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/28 12:23
In a recent speech at a Coin Center event, Hester Peirce, often referred to as “Crypto Mom,” offered a candid and somewhat humorous perspective on the future of cryptocurrency regulation at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As her term approaches its end, Peirce reflected on her tenure, crypto industry developments, and the evolving regulatory landscape, signaling a more accommodating stance toward digital assets amidst ongoing reforms.

  • Hester Peirce, a notable SEC commissioner known for her pro-crypto views, hints at her continuing influence amid her official term’s end.
  • Peirce jokes about transitioning her career to beekeeping but introduces her upcoming “NFT collection” inspired by crypto personalities and regulators.
  • The SEC’s approach to cryptocurrency has softened since January, shifting from enforcement to facilitating industry growth, including potential ETF approvals.
  • A proposed market structure bill aims to clarify digital asset regulation and define roles for financial regulators.

Hester Peirce, a commissioner at the U.S. SEC renowned in the crypto community as “Crypto Mom,” delivered a speech laced with NFT metaphors and insights into the agency’s stance on digital assets. Speaking at a Coin Center event, she addressed widespread speculation about her remaining tenure, humorously suggesting she might switch careers to beekeeping, a nod to her interest in honey and a playful jab at online critics. She then teased her plans to create a set of NFTs featuring figures from the crypto industry—regulators, CEOs, and policymakers—highlighting her ongoing engagement with the culture of blockchain innovation.

As one of four SEC commissioners, Peirce has long championed industry-friendly policies supporting crypto and blockchain development. Since the departure of former Chair Gary Gensler in January, the SEC has shifted toward more accommodating policies, dropping some long-standing enforcement lawsuits against crypto firms and signaling greater openness to products like exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These changes are seen as steps toward clearer regulation, with legislation currently advancing through Congress to delineate roles among financial regulators for digital assets.

Peirce’s humorous remarks contrasted with her serious call for the industry to build initiatives that promote safety and prosperity. She expressed regret over her efforts to advocate for a more open regulatory environment during her tenure, emphasizing the importance of transparency and constructive growth in crypto markets.

Shifting tone on crypto at the SEC since January

Since Gensler’s departure, the SEC’s stance on cryptocurrencies appears to have softened. The agency has recently moved from aggressive enforcement to a regime that seems more receptive to industry proposals. In addition to regulatory shifts, a forthcoming market structure bill aims to provide clarity around digital asset regulation and delineate responsibilities among authorities, which could accelerate the approval of innovative crypto products.

As the industry waits for clearer rules, Peirce’s comments and the ongoing legislative developments mark a significant turning point, hinting that the regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies in the U.S. may soon become more predictable and supportive of innovative financial products and services.

