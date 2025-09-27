The post SEC’s Hester Peirce teases NFTs while outlining digital asset vision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hester Peirce, an American lawyer and Commissioner at the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), widely recognized in the industry as “Crypto Mom,” recently delivered a speech rich with non-fungible token (NFT) metaphors as she discussed the agency’s handling of digital assets. In her speech at the Coin Center event, Peirce made light of rumors of stepping down from her position, especially since her term at the SEC was officially terminated in June. However, according to the laws permitting SEC commissioners, a commissioner can continue performing his or her duties for 18 more months until the US Senate nominates someone new.  Peirce’s speech shocks the crypto ecosystem as individuals respond with mixed reactions  Concerning her speech, Peirce stated that several individuals had been asking her what was next. Based on her argument, she stated that she could have decided to leave the government and completely change her perspective on crypto, but that path was too common for her. According to the commissioner, her preferred occupation after stepping down from her position was to switch to beekeeping. In her explanation, apart from honey being tasty and healthy, the sting of a bee is less painful than that of her Twitter critics. After making these remarks, Peirce made it clear that this was all a joke when she added that: “For my life after stepping down from my position at the SEC, I must go to Plan C, or more specifically, Plan NFT […] My NFT collection will feature characters I have met in the crypto world, particularly at its often tricky crossroads with policy.”  Peirce is one of the four commissioners and three Republicans in charge of the SEC. She has often proposed and supported policies that benefit the crypto and blockchain industry. In support of this claim, the commissioner had… The post SEC’s Hester Peirce teases NFTs while outlining digital asset vision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hester Peirce, an American lawyer and Commissioner at the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), widely recognized in the industry as “Crypto Mom,” recently delivered a speech rich with non-fungible token (NFT) metaphors as she discussed the agency’s handling of digital assets. In her speech at the Coin Center event, Peirce made light of rumors of stepping down from her position, especially since her term at the SEC was officially terminated in June. However, according to the laws permitting SEC commissioners, a commissioner can continue performing his or her duties for 18 more months until the US Senate nominates someone new.  Peirce’s speech shocks the crypto ecosystem as individuals respond with mixed reactions  Concerning her speech, Peirce stated that several individuals had been asking her what was next. Based on her argument, she stated that she could have decided to leave the government and completely change her perspective on crypto, but that path was too common for her. According to the commissioner, her preferred occupation after stepping down from her position was to switch to beekeeping. In her explanation, apart from honey being tasty and healthy, the sting of a bee is less painful than that of her Twitter critics. After making these remarks, Peirce made it clear that this was all a joke when she added that: “For my life after stepping down from my position at the SEC, I must go to Plan C, or more specifically, Plan NFT […] My NFT collection will feature characters I have met in the crypto world, particularly at its often tricky crossroads with policy.”  Peirce is one of the four commissioners and three Republicans in charge of the SEC. She has often proposed and supported policies that benefit the crypto and blockchain industry. In support of this claim, the commissioner had…

SEC’s Hester Peirce teases NFTs while outlining digital asset vision

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 09:48
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002826-1.97%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012621-26.97%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01173+2.00%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004346+0.25%
Bitlight Labs
LIGHT$----%

Hester Peirce, an American lawyer and Commissioner at the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), widely recognized in the industry as “Crypto Mom,” recently delivered a speech rich with non-fungible token (NFT) metaphors as she discussed the agency’s handling of digital assets.

In her speech at the Coin Center event, Peirce made light of rumors of stepping down from her position, especially since her term at the SEC was officially terminated in June. However, according to the laws permitting SEC commissioners, a commissioner can continue performing his or her duties for 18 more months until the US Senate nominates someone new. 

Peirce’s speech shocks the crypto ecosystem as individuals respond with mixed reactions 

Concerning her speech, Peirce stated that several individuals had been asking her what was next. Based on her argument, she stated that she could have decided to leave the government and completely change her perspective on crypto, but that path was too common for her.

According to the commissioner, her preferred occupation after stepping down from her position was to switch to beekeeping. In her explanation, apart from honey being tasty and healthy, the sting of a bee is less painful than that of her Twitter critics.

After making these remarks, Peirce made it clear that this was all a joke when she added that: “For my life after stepping down from my position at the SEC, I must go to Plan C, or more specifically, Plan NFT […] My NFT collection will feature characters I have met in the crypto world, particularly at its often tricky crossroads with policy.” 

Peirce is one of the four commissioners and three Republicans in charge of the SEC. She has often proposed and supported policies that benefit the crypto and blockchain industry. In support of this claim, the commissioner had announced a new task force assigned the role of establishing a framework for digital assets immediately after the resignation of former Chair Gary Gensler in January.

Her nickname, “Crypto Mom,” underscored the playful nature of her remarks. The NFT reference tied into her reputation in the industry, which spans relationships with crypto leaders, finance experts, regulators, and digital asset influencers. After the light banter, Peirce shifted focus to more serious matters, addressing the SEC’s direction going forward.

In a statement, she mentioned that she regretted that during most of her time at the SEC, she failed to persuade her colleagues in government to give the agency a fair chance. She further stated that she hoped that the agency and those they had inspired would exploit the golden opportunity of this period, where clear rules have replaced confusion as the aim of the government, to establish favourable outcomes that will enhance the happiness, safety, security, and prosperity of your family, friends, neighbors, and country.

Analysts anticipate clearer crypto regulations amid the SEC’s current direction  

Sources familiar with the situation revealed that Peirce’s remarks were not new. According to the sources, since Gensler stepped down, several individuals in the crypto industry have criticized his actions of pushing forth a “regulation by enforcement” approach. 

The sources also highlighted that the SEC has recently made important changes in digital asset management. Their analysis indicates that the agency began by taking some lengthy legal actions against crypto firms to court.

In addition, they are working on policies that crypto experts believe will pave the way for the approval of several exchange-traded funds. This has led several analysts to conclude that the SEC’s current direction is to support the industry by loosening regulatory rules.

Moreover, a market structure bill is currently being discussed in the US Senate. This bill is expected to create clearer guidelines for the agency on digital assets, particularly by stating specific roles for financial regulators. 

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/secs-hester-peirce-teases-nfts/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

BitcoinWorld RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed The cryptocurrency community is buzzing with anticipation as Rainbow Wallet, a popular non-custodial platform, prepares for a significant milestone: the RNBW token launch. This exciting development, reported by The Block, is slated for the fourth quarter of this year. It marks a pivotal moment for Rainbow, as it aims to deepen its engagement with users and expand its ecosystem. Beyond simply introducing a new digital asset, Rainbow has ambitious plans to integrate cutting-edge DeFi features and significantly broaden its support for various blockchain networks. This strategic move could redefine how users interact with their digital assets and the broader decentralized finance landscape. What Does the RNBW Token Launch Mean for Rainbow Wallet Users? The introduction of the RNBW token is more than just a new coin entering the market; it represents a potential shift in how Rainbow Wallet operates and empowers its community. Native tokens often bring a host of benefits, transforming the user experience. Here are some key aspects that users might anticipate with the RNBW token launch: Governance Rights: Token holders could gain the ability to vote on crucial protocol upgrades, feature implementations, and the overall direction of the Rainbow ecosystem. This empowers the community to shape the wallet’s future. Utility and Rewards: The RNBW token might offer utility within the wallet, such as reduced transaction fees, access to exclusive features, or participation in staking programs that yield rewards. Enhanced Engagement: A native token fosters a stronger sense of ownership and participation among users, aligning their interests with the long-term success of the platform. Rainbow’s commitment to a seamless and secure user experience is expected to extend to its token integration, ensuring that these new functionalities are accessible and beneficial. Expanding Horizons: DeFi Features and Chain Support with the RNBW Token Alongside the RNBW token launch, Rainbow Wallet is set to roll out a suite of new DeFi features and expand its blockchain support. This strategic expansion is designed to make the wallet a more comprehensive hub for decentralized finance activities. Imagine being able to perform direct token swaps, provide liquidity to decentralized exchanges, or even participate in lending and borrowing protocols, all directly from your Rainbow Wallet. These integrations would streamline the DeFi experience, removing the need to navigate multiple platforms. Moreover, broadening chain support is crucial for interoperability in the diverse crypto landscape. By supporting more blockchains, Rainbow Wallet aims to: Increase accessibility for users holding assets on different networks. Facilitate smoother asset transfers and interactions across the decentralized web. Position itself as a versatile gateway to the multichain future of crypto. The RNBW token could play a central role in these expanded features, perhaps as a gas token for certain operations or as a reward for using integrated DeFi services. Anticipating the RNBW Token Launch: What to Expect in Q4 The fourth quarter of the year promises to be an exciting period for Rainbow Wallet and its community. While specific details about the RNBW token launch are still emerging, the announcement itself has generated considerable interest. For users looking forward to this development, it is wise to stay informed through official Rainbow Wallet channels and reputable crypto news sources. Understanding the tokenomics – how the token will be distributed, its supply, and its intended use cases – will be crucial for potential participants. New token launches often come with significant market attention, and prospective users should: Conduct thorough research into the project’s whitepaper and roadmap. Understand the risks associated with new token investments, including market volatility. Follow official announcements closely to avoid misinformation. This period of anticipation is a prime opportunity for the community to engage with Rainbow’s vision and prepare for what promises to be a transformative update. The Future is Bright: Why the RNBW Token Launch Matters The forthcoming RNBW token launch is a bold statement from Rainbow Wallet, signaling its intent to be a major player in the evolving non-custodial wallet space. By integrating DeFi functionalities and expanding chain support, Rainbow is not just launching a token; it is building a more robust and feature-rich ecosystem. This strategic move could position Rainbow as a preferred choice for users seeking a powerful, all-in-one solution for managing their digital assets and engaging with decentralized applications. The RNBW token will likely be central to this enhanced experience, fostering a vibrant and engaged community. Ultimately, the success of the RNBW token and Rainbow’s expanded features will depend on user adoption, effective implementation, and continued innovation. However, the foundational plans suggest a promising future for the wallet and its users. Compelling Summary Rainbow Wallet is gearing up for a truly transformative Q4 with the highly anticipated RNBW token launch. This move is poised to usher in a new era of decentralized finance features and expanded blockchain support, empowering users with greater control and utility. By embracing community governance and advanced DeFi tools, Rainbow aims to solidify its position as a leading non-custodial wallet. The future looks incredibly bright for Rainbow Wallet users and the broader crypto ecosystem. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Rainbow Wallet? Rainbow Wallet is a popular non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet that allows users to securely manage their digital assets, offering a user-friendly interface for interacting with various blockchain networks. What is the RNBW token? The RNBW token is the upcoming native cryptocurrency of the Rainbow Wallet ecosystem. It is expected to offer utility such as governance rights, potential fee reductions, and access to exclusive features within the wallet. When is the RNBW token launch expected? The RNBW token launch is currently planned for the fourth quarter of this year, according to reports from The Block. What new features will Rainbow Wallet offer alongside the RNBW token? Rainbow Wallet intends to add new DeFi features, such as direct token swaps and liquidity provision, and expand its support for a wider range of blockchain networks. How can I learn more about the RNBW token and its launch? It is recommended to follow official announcements from Rainbow Wallet’s social media channels and website, as well as reputable cryptocurrency news outlets, for the latest information regarding the RNBW token launch. If you found this article informative, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to provide valuable insights into the dynamic world of cryptocurrency. Share on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, or LinkedIn to spread the word about Rainbow Wallet’s exciting plans! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping DeFi institutional adoption. This post RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.01368+0.46%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01421+0.14%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03712-0.08%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/23 05:25
Partager
Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

The post Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talks to reporters following the regular Federal Open Market Committee meetings at the Fed on July 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images The Federal Reserve is projecting only one rate cut in 2026, fewer than expected, according to its median projection. The central bank’s so-called dot plot, which shows 19 individual members’ expectations anonymously, indicated a median estimate of 3.4% for the federal funds rate at the end of 2026. That compares to a median estimate of 3.6% for the end of this year following two expected cuts on top of Wednesday’s reduction. A single quarter-point reduction next year is significantly more conservative than current market pricing. Traders are currently pricing in at two to three more rate cuts next year, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, updated shortly after the decision. The gauge uses prices on 30-day fed funds futures contracts to determine market-implied odds for rate moves. Here are the Fed’s latest targets from 19 FOMC members, both voters and nonvoters: Zoom In IconArrows pointing outwards The forecasts, however, showed a large difference of opinion with two voting members seeing as many as four cuts. Three officials penciled in three rate reductions next year. “Next year’s dot plot is a mosaic of different perspectives and is an accurate reflection of a confusing economic outlook, muddied by labor supply shifts, data measurement concerns, and government policy upheaval and uncertainty,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management. The central bank has two policy meetings left for the year, one in October and one in December. Economic projections from the Fed saw slightly faster economic growth in 2026 than was projected in June, while the outlook for inflation was updated modestly higher for next year. There’s a lot of uncertainty…
Moonveil
MORE$0.07485+1.94%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012614-27.01%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:59
Partager
A certain address is using 30 million USDC to buy XPL, pushing XPL up by over 10%.

A certain address is using 30 million USDC to buy XPL, pushing XPL up by over 10%.

PANews reported on September 27th that on-chain analyst Yu Jin has detected a single address using 30 million USDC to buy XPL, driving its price up over 10% in the past two hours. A new wallet withdrew 71.524 million USDC from an exchange onto the blockchain, then transferred 30 million USDC to Hyperliquid to purchase XPL. In just two hours, 13.6 million USDC was used to purchase 10.87 million XPL at an average price of $1.25. Purchases are still ongoing.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9992-0.01%
Plasma
XPL$1.4313+11.16%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02225-0.58%
Partager
PANews2025/09/27 10:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

A certain address is using 30 million USDC to buy XPL, pushing XPL up by over 10%.

Why Bitcoin Dropped Below $110K — The Surprising Reasons Revealed

The number of Tron network accounts exceeded 334 million, and the daily USDT transfer volume reached US$22.55 billion.