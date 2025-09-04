Secure Horizons 2025 strengthens PH cyber resilience

Homepage > News > Business > Secure Horizons 2025 convenes leaders to strengthen cyber resilience in the Philippines

Manila, Philippines – August 20, 2025 — The Cybersecurity Council of the Philippines (CSCP) successfully hosted Secure Horizons 2025 last August 20 in Manila, bringing together top government officials, industry experts, and thought leaders to tackle the nation’s most pressing cybersecurity challenges. The event marked a significant step forward in fostering collaboration, innovation, and resilience in the face of rapidly evolving cyber threats.

“Cybersecurity is no longer a back-office function; it is a boardroom priority and a national concern,” said Donald Patrick Lim, President and Chairman of CSCP, in his opening remarks. “Through Secure Horizons 2025, we brought stakeholders together to strengthen the country’s digital defenses.”

Highlights of the Event

The one-day gathering featured a dynamic program of talks, panels, and special milestones:

Government Leadership in Cybersecurity Robert Paguia shared insights from the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) and offered practical tips for protecting citizens against cybercrime. PBGen Bernard Yang of the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group detailed the agency’s functions and ongoing efforts. SRA Efren B. Abantao of the NBI Digital Forensics Laboratory discussed digital forensics in law enforcement. A public panel, “Securing the State: Fortifying Government Systems Against the Next Wave of Cyber Threats,” convened top officials including Abantao, Yang, and Rommel Marbil , moderated by Zaldy Duran and Atty. Mark Gorriceta .



Human and AI-Driven Defenses CJ Billones emphasized the critical role of human talent in combating AI-driven threats. Paul Prantilla updated the audience on best practices in the war against phishing. Jay Turla shared the latest findings in automotive security research. Charmaine Valmonte introduced the concept of Agentic AI for autonomous cybersecurity. Cyril Villanueva explored the rise of AI in governance and compliance. Michael Ernest Sanchez discussed strengthening identity and access management with privileged account governance and endpoint MFA.



Collaboration as a Strategy A private panel on “Cybersecurity as a Business Strategy” brought together Valmonte, Turla, Prantilla, Jojo Nufable, Villanueva, and Sanchez , moderated by Kristopherson Laguatan . Mark Comandante, Roberto Tayag, and Ron Fuentebella presented on cyber education, mobile threat defense, and VR command centers. Harold Macapagal led the discussion on AI in digital government security. A public-private panel, “Bridging the Firewall,” featured CJ Costales, CJay Billones, Robert Paguia, and Paul Soliman , moderated by Jan Arceo .



Special Milestones

The launch of the book “Cybersecurity Unmasked” by Dr. Donald Patrick Lim was highlighted alongside the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Cybersecurity Council of the Philippines (CSCP) and the Cybersecurity Society of the Philippines (CSPH), the induction of new CSCP members led by DICT Usec. Leandro Angelo Aguirre, and a special message from CSCP Executive Director Julian Singson, who emphasized the importance of uniting the public and private sectors.

A Step Toward a Safer Digital Nation

“Secure Horizons 2025 was not just an event — it was a call to action,” said Julian Singson, Executive Director of CSCP. “By bridging government, industry, and academia, we are preparing the Philippines for the cybersecurity challenges of today and tomorrow.”

About the Cybersecurity Council of the Philippines (CSCP)

The CSCP is a multi-sectoral organization dedicated to advancing cybersecurity awareness, education, policy development, and capacity building in the Philippines. By fostering collaboration across government, industry, and academia, the Council aims to create a secure and resilient digital future for all Filipinos.