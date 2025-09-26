The post Securitize Expands to Sei, Debuting With Apollo’s $112M Tokenized Credit Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Securitize, a platform for tokenizing real-world assets, is expanding to the Sei blockchain with the tokenized Apollo Diversified Credit Fund (ACRED) the first to debut on the network. The move introduces tokenized private credit to Sei for the first time, the firm said. ACRED, which has $112 million in total value according to RWA.xyz, acts as a feeder into Apollo’s private credit strategy, which includes corporate lending, asset-backed deals and dislocated credit. Only qualified investors can participate, and the tokens are interoperable across blockchains via Wormhole, a cross-chain messaging protocol, allowing easier movement between networks and improving liquidity. Tokenized private credit is part of a broader shift in financial markets in which traditional instruments are represented on blockchain systems to speed up settlements and cut out intermediaries. The real-world asset market is now above $30 billion, RWA.xyz data show. “ACRED’s expansion to Sei further demonstrates how blockchain infrastructure can unlock new pathways for investor participation in private credit and accelerate digital innovation,” said Christine Moy, a partner at Apollo and the head of digital assets, data and AI strategy, in a press release shared with CoinDesk. Other funds will hit Sei in the near future, Securitize said. Securitize has already tokenized over $3 billion in assets, including offerings from BlackRock, KKR, and VanEck, the release said. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/25/securitize-expands-to-sei-debuting-with-apollo-s-usd112m-tokenized-credit-fundThe post Securitize Expands to Sei, Debuting With Apollo’s $112M Tokenized Credit Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Securitize, a platform for tokenizing real-world assets, is expanding to the Sei blockchain with the tokenized Apollo Diversified Credit Fund (ACRED) the first to debut on the network. The move introduces tokenized private credit to Sei for the first time, the firm said. ACRED, which has $112 million in total value according to RWA.xyz, acts as a feeder into Apollo’s private credit strategy, which includes corporate lending, asset-backed deals and dislocated credit. Only qualified investors can participate, and the tokens are interoperable across blockchains via Wormhole, a cross-chain messaging protocol, allowing easier movement between networks and improving liquidity. Tokenized private credit is part of a broader shift in financial markets in which traditional instruments are represented on blockchain systems to speed up settlements and cut out intermediaries. The real-world asset market is now above $30 billion, RWA.xyz data show. “ACRED’s expansion to Sei further demonstrates how blockchain infrastructure can unlock new pathways for investor participation in private credit and accelerate digital innovation,” said Christine Moy, a partner at Apollo and the head of digital assets, data and AI strategy, in a press release shared with CoinDesk. Other funds will hit Sei in the near future, Securitize said. Securitize has already tokenized over $3 billion in assets, including offerings from BlackRock, KKR, and VanEck, the release said. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/25/securitize-expands-to-sei-debuting-with-apollo-s-usd112m-tokenized-credit-fund

Securitize Expands to Sei, Debuting With Apollo’s $112M Tokenized Credit Fund

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 02:25
Securitize, a platform for tokenizing real-world assets, is expanding to the Sei blockchain with the tokenized Apollo Diversified Credit Fund (ACRED) the first to debut on the network. The move introduces tokenized private credit to Sei for the first time, the firm said.

ACRED, which has $112 million in total value according to RWA.xyz, acts as a feeder into Apollo’s private credit strategy, which includes corporate lending, asset-backed deals and dislocated credit. Only qualified investors can participate, and the tokens are interoperable across blockchains via Wormhole, a cross-chain messaging protocol, allowing easier movement between networks and improving liquidity.

Tokenized private credit is part of a broader shift in financial markets in which traditional instruments are represented on blockchain systems to speed up settlements and cut out intermediaries. The real-world asset market is now above $30 billion, RWA.xyz data show.

“ACRED’s expansion to Sei further demonstrates how blockchain infrastructure can unlock new pathways for investor participation in private credit and accelerate digital innovation,” said Christine Moy, a partner at Apollo and the head of digital assets, data and AI strategy, in a press release shared with CoinDesk.

Other funds will hit Sei in the near future, Securitize said. Securitize has already tokenized over $3 billion in assets, including offerings from BlackRock, KKR, and VanEck, the release said.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/25/securitize-expands-to-sei-debuting-with-apollo-s-usd112m-tokenized-credit-fund

