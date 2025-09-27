The post Securitize Integrates with Sei Network for Apollo’s Tokenized Credit Fund Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Sep 26, 2025 13:27 Securitize partners with Sei Network to launch Apollo’s ACRED as a tokenized offering, enhancing liquidity and investor access through blockchain technology. Securitize has announced a strategic integration with the Sei Network, marking a significant milestone in the tokenization of real-world assets. This collaboration introduces the Securitize Tokenized Apollo Diversified Credit Fund (ACRED) on the Sei platform, representing its first tokenized offering, according to Sei Blog. Enhancing Liquidity and Accessibility Utilizing its official interoperability partner, Wormhole, Securitize aims to facilitate seamless movement of ACRED tokens across blockchain ecosystems. This move is expected to enhance liquidity and accessibility for investors, providing a new avenue for participation in private credit markets. ACRED is designed as a feeder fund for qualified investors, offering tokenized access to Apollo’s diversified global credit strategy. This strategy encompasses corporate direct lending, asset-backed lending, performing credit, and dislocated credit. Blockchain Infrastructure and New Opportunities Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO of Securitize, emphasized the potential of tokenized securities to revolutionize capital markets by leveraging blockchain technology. The integration with Sei is poised to make capital markets more efficient and global, aligning with institutional standards for trust and regulatory compliance. The Sei Network’s infrastructure provides several technical advantages, including daily NAV pricing powered by Redstone, institutional-grade compliance with automated reporting and KYC/AML controls, and native DeFi composability for enhanced yield strategies. Market Expansion and Future Prospects Christine Moy, Apollo Partner and Head of Digital Assets, Data & AI Strategy, highlighted the significance of ACRED’s expansion to Sei as a demonstration of blockchain’s potential to unlock new investment pathways in private credit. This expansion is part of a broader trend towards digital innovation in financial markets. With over $3 billion in assets already tokenized, Securitize serves as a… The post Securitize Integrates with Sei Network for Apollo’s Tokenized Credit Fund Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Sep 26, 2025 13:27 Securitize partners with Sei Network to launch Apollo’s ACRED as a tokenized offering, enhancing liquidity and investor access through blockchain technology. Securitize has announced a strategic integration with the Sei Network, marking a significant milestone in the tokenization of real-world assets. This collaboration introduces the Securitize Tokenized Apollo Diversified Credit Fund (ACRED) on the Sei platform, representing its first tokenized offering, according to Sei Blog. Enhancing Liquidity and Accessibility Utilizing its official interoperability partner, Wormhole, Securitize aims to facilitate seamless movement of ACRED tokens across blockchain ecosystems. This move is expected to enhance liquidity and accessibility for investors, providing a new avenue for participation in private credit markets. ACRED is designed as a feeder fund for qualified investors, offering tokenized access to Apollo’s diversified global credit strategy. This strategy encompasses corporate direct lending, asset-backed lending, performing credit, and dislocated credit. Blockchain Infrastructure and New Opportunities Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO of Securitize, emphasized the potential of tokenized securities to revolutionize capital markets by leveraging blockchain technology. The integration with Sei is poised to make capital markets more efficient and global, aligning with institutional standards for trust and regulatory compliance. The Sei Network’s infrastructure provides several technical advantages, including daily NAV pricing powered by Redstone, institutional-grade compliance with automated reporting and KYC/AML controls, and native DeFi composability for enhanced yield strategies. Market Expansion and Future Prospects Christine Moy, Apollo Partner and Head of Digital Assets, Data & AI Strategy, highlighted the significance of ACRED’s expansion to Sei as a demonstration of blockchain’s potential to unlock new investment pathways in private credit. This expansion is part of a broader trend towards digital innovation in financial markets. With over $3 billion in assets already tokenized, Securitize serves as a…

Securitize Integrates with Sei Network for Apollo’s Tokenized Credit Fund Launch

2025/09/27
Lawrence Jengar
Sep 26, 2025 13:27

Securitize partners with Sei Network to launch Apollo’s ACRED as a tokenized offering, enhancing liquidity and investor access through blockchain technology.





Securitize has announced a strategic integration with the Sei Network, marking a significant milestone in the tokenization of real-world assets. This collaboration introduces the Securitize Tokenized Apollo Diversified Credit Fund (ACRED) on the Sei platform, representing its first tokenized offering, according to Sei Blog.

Enhancing Liquidity and Accessibility

Utilizing its official interoperability partner, Wormhole, Securitize aims to facilitate seamless movement of ACRED tokens across blockchain ecosystems. This move is expected to enhance liquidity and accessibility for investors, providing a new avenue for participation in private credit markets.

ACRED is designed as a feeder fund for qualified investors, offering tokenized access to Apollo’s diversified global credit strategy. This strategy encompasses corporate direct lending, asset-backed lending, performing credit, and dislocated credit.

Blockchain Infrastructure and New Opportunities

Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO of Securitize, emphasized the potential of tokenized securities to revolutionize capital markets by leveraging blockchain technology. The integration with Sei is poised to make capital markets more efficient and global, aligning with institutional standards for trust and regulatory compliance.

The Sei Network’s infrastructure provides several technical advantages, including daily NAV pricing powered by Redstone, institutional-grade compliance with automated reporting and KYC/AML controls, and native DeFi composability for enhanced yield strategies.

Market Expansion and Future Prospects

Christine Moy, Apollo Partner and Head of Digital Assets, Data & AI Strategy, highlighted the significance of ACRED’s expansion to Sei as a demonstration of blockchain’s potential to unlock new investment pathways in private credit. This expansion is part of a broader trend towards digital innovation in financial markets.

With over $3 billion in assets already tokenized, Securitize serves as a tokenization partner for major entities like BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, KKR, and VanEck. The integration with Sei underscores the network’s capability to attract substantial capital and its suitability for institutional-grade infrastructure.

Justin Barlow, Executive Director at the Sei Development Foundation, noted the explosive growth in stablecoin adoption and RWA tokenization, with private credit projected to reach a $2.8 trillion market by 2028. Sei’s infrastructure is geared to capitalize on this opportunity, supporting the next generation of tokenized financial products.

Technical and Compliance Features

Securitize’s platform integration with Sei will include smart contracts optimized for Sei’s parallel processing capabilities, custom compliance modules for regulatory reporting, and direct connectivity to institutional custody solutions. The platform will also leverage Sei’s native USDC support for seamless asset transfers.

As the world leader in tokenizing real-world assets, Securitize continues to push the boundaries of blockchain technology, partnering with top-tier asset managers to bring the financial world on-chain.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/securitize-integrates-sei-network-apollo-tokenized-credit-fund

