See Photos Of Celebrities Attending Early Tennis Matches

2025/08/25 09:14
Christie Brinkley attends the U.S. Open on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

Michael LeBrecht/USTA

The 2025 U.S. Open officially got underway with Round 1 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, N.Y., on Sunday.

Mixed Doubles play kicked off the 145th annual event last week, and like the 2025 Wimbledon tournament at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club outside of London in July, the 2025 U.S. Open is attracting major celebrities.

Forbes$39 Cocktails, $90 Million In Prize Money: The 2025 U.S. Open By The NumbersBy Sofia Chierchio

At stake at the 2025 U.S. Open is $90 million in prize money. The U.S. Open marks the fourth and final Grand Slam event in tennis this year, following the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon.

See photos below of the various celebrities who caught mixed doubles play.

Lin-Manuel Miranda at the 2025 U.S. Open, Wednesday, Aug. 20.

Michael LeBrecht/USTA

Hamilton star and Moana composer Lin-Manuel Miranda was in the stands at the U.S. Open on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

Andy Roddick, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lena Hall at a mixed doubles semifinal match at the 2025 U.S. Open on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

Mike Lawrence/USTA

Lina-Manuel Miranda and Lena Hall (Your Friends & Neighbors, Snowpiercer) clowned around with retired pro tennis great Andy Roddick at a mixed doubles semifinal match at the 2025 U.S. Open on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

Joy Sunday and Michael Longfellow at the 2025 U.S. Open, Wednesday, Aug. 20.

Michael LeBrecht/USTA

Saturday Night Live cast member Michael Longfellow and Wednesday star Joy Sunday were in the stands at the U.S. Open on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

Billie Jean King attended the 2025 U.S. Open on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

Darren Carroll/USTA

Tennis legend Billie Jean King watched the action at a mixed doubles semifinal match at the 2025 U.S. Open on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

Fran Drescher, Matt Friend and Linda Powell at the 2025 US Open, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025.

Michael LeBrecht/USTA

Actor and SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher and actors Matt Friend and Linda Powell were also in the stands at the U.S. Open on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley Cook at the 2025 U.S. Open, Wednesday, Aug. 20.

Michael LeBrecht/USTA

Supermodel Christie Brinkley and her daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook watched a match at the 2025 U.S. Open, Wednesday, Aug. 20.

Hannah Berner and Chelsea Handler watch the match at the 2025 U.S. Open, Tuesday, Aug. 19.

Michael LeBrecht/USTA

Standup comedians Hannah Berner and Chelsea Handler attended the 2025 U.S. Open, on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

Liza Koshy watches the match at the 2025 U.S. Open on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

Michael LeBrecht/USTA

Actor Liza Koshy (The Naked Gun, KPop Demon Hunters) attended the U.S. Open on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 24: Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the USTA Foundation’s Opening Night Gala at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife, author Hilaria Baldwin, were at the U.S. Tennis Association Foundation’s Opening Night Gala on Sunday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 24: Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee attend the USTA Foundation’s Opening Night Gala at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Director Spike Lee and his wife, attorney Tonya Lewis Lee, also attended the USTA Foundation’s opening night Gala on Sunday.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 24: Charlie Cox and Samantha Thomas attend the USTA Foundation’s Opening Night Gala at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Daredevil star Charlie Cox and his wife, TV producer Samantha Thomas, were also on hand for the USTA Foundation’s Opening Night Gala on Sunday.

The U.S. Open continues in Flushing Meadows, N.Y., through Sunday, Sept. 7

Forbes‘South Park’ Season 27 Shifts Release Schedule Through SeptemberBy Tim Lammers

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/08/24/us-open-2025-see-photos-celebrities-attending-week-1-tennis-matches/

