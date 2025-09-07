Seeks To Reduce The Risk Of Data Manipulation Or Inaccuracies

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 19:31
DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is a cryptocurrency project and oracle platform designed to provide reliable and transparent data for decentralized applications (dApps), particularly within the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.


DIA serves as a decentralized data oracle service, providing smart contracts on various blockchain networks with access to high-quality, accurate, and reliable off-chain data. This data can include price feeds, financial market data, and information from real-world sources.


DIA’s data oracle platform relies on a community of data providers, validators, and consumers. Community members play a key role in sourcing, validating, and curating data.


Individuals and entities can become data providers by submitting data to the DIA platform. They are incentivized to provide accurate data and are rewarded with DIA tokens for their contributions.


Validators are responsible for verifying and validating the accuracy of data provided by data providers. Validators are also rewarded with DIA tokens for their work.


DIA is the native cryptocurrency token of the DIA platform.  DIA tokens are used to incentivize data providers and validators for their contributions to the platform.


DIA token holders may have governance rights within the DIA ecosystem, allowing them to participate in decisions related to platform upgrades and changes.


Users can stake DIA tokens to participate in network security, governance, and consensus processes, potentially earning rewards. DIA tokens may also be used to access premium data services and features on the platform.




Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

Source: https://coinidol.com/dia-decentralized-information-asset/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
