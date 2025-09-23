The post SegaSwap closes seed round at $10M valuation led by Sonic SVM and 10K Ventures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways SegaSwap closed a $10 million seed round led by Sonic SVM and 10K Ventures. Funds will enhance liquidity, introduce new features, and support the launch of SegaSOL on Solana. SegaSwap, a decentralized automated market maker operating on Solana and Sonic SVM, has completed a seed round valuing the project at $10 million, led by Sonic SVM and 10K Ventures. The fresh capital will be used to expand liquidity on Sonic SVM, roll out new pool types, enhance analytics for traders, grow liquidity providers’ incentives, and build tooling for asset launch teams. The protocol recently launched SegaSOL, a liquid-staked SOL that maintains staking yield while enabling the same capital to be used in swaps, liquidity pools, and farms on the Solana mainnet. SegaSwap plans to implement a two-tier pool structure on Sonic SVM, featuring Main Pools for established assets and Attention Pools for newer, higher-volatility assets. Pool advancement from Attention to Main status will be determined by a public leaderboard tracking trading volume and TVL. “SegaSwap is built for permissionless markets on Sonic SVM, with straightforward swaps and incentives aligned to real participation,” the SegaSwap team said. “This round lets us ship deeper routing, clearer analytics, and programmatic rewards that reflect where users actually trade and provide liquidity.” “We see SegaSwap complementing Sonic SVM’s focus on high-throughput consumer apps by routing attention and liquidity where it’s earned,” said Chris Zhu, CEO of Sonic SVM, noting that SegaSwap’s structure and SegaSOL allow builders to establish markets without leaning on short-term incentives. The team also plans to use the funding to accelerate the development of deeper routing, broaden the use cases of SegaSOL, sustain LP incentives, and streamline pool creation. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/segaswap-seed-funding-sonic-svm/ The post SegaSwap closes seed round at $10M valuation led by Sonic SVM and 10K Ventures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways SegaSwap closed a $10 million seed round led by Sonic SVM and 10K Ventures. Funds will enhance liquidity, introduce new features, and support the launch of SegaSOL on Solana. SegaSwap, a decentralized automated market maker operating on Solana and Sonic SVM, has completed a seed round valuing the project at $10 million, led by Sonic SVM and 10K Ventures. The fresh capital will be used to expand liquidity on Sonic SVM, roll out new pool types, enhance analytics for traders, grow liquidity providers’ incentives, and build tooling for asset launch teams. The protocol recently launched SegaSOL, a liquid-staked SOL that maintains staking yield while enabling the same capital to be used in swaps, liquidity pools, and farms on the Solana mainnet. SegaSwap plans to implement a two-tier pool structure on Sonic SVM, featuring Main Pools for established assets and Attention Pools for newer, higher-volatility assets. Pool advancement from Attention to Main status will be determined by a public leaderboard tracking trading volume and TVL. “SegaSwap is built for permissionless markets on Sonic SVM, with straightforward swaps and incentives aligned to real participation,” the SegaSwap team said. “This round lets us ship deeper routing, clearer analytics, and programmatic rewards that reflect where users actually trade and provide liquidity.” “We see SegaSwap complementing Sonic SVM’s focus on high-throughput consumer apps by routing attention and liquidity where it’s earned,” said Chris Zhu, CEO of Sonic SVM, noting that SegaSwap’s structure and SegaSOL allow builders to establish markets without leaning on short-term incentives. The team also plans to use the funding to accelerate the development of deeper routing, broaden the use cases of SegaSOL, sustain LP incentives, and streamline pool creation. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/segaswap-seed-funding-sonic-svm/