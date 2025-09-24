Sei advanced non-price initiatives this month, adding institutional custody, PayPal’s PYUSD distribution, low-latency oracle feeds, an Etherscan explorer, native USDC with CCTP v2, and new builder funding tied to its trading layer. The updates target regulated workflows and developer usability across Sei’s EVM stack. Crypto.com adds institutional custody for SEI Crypto.com integrated its institutional-grade custody […] The post Sei expands institutional rails with Crypto.com custody and native USDC appeared first on CoinChapter.Sei advanced non-price initiatives this month, adding institutional custody, PayPal’s PYUSD distribution, low-latency oracle feeds, an Etherscan explorer, native USDC with CCTP v2, and new builder funding tied to its trading layer. The updates target regulated workflows and developer usability across Sei’s EVM stack. Crypto.com adds institutional custody for SEI Crypto.com integrated its institutional-grade custody […] The post Sei expands institutional rails with Crypto.com custody and native USDC appeared first on CoinChapter.

Sei expands institutional rails with Crypto.com custody and native USDC

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/24 23:48
Sei advanced non-price initiatives this month, adding institutional custody, PayPal’s PYUSD distribution, low-latency oracle feeds, an Etherscan explorer, native USDC with CCTP v2, and new builder funding tied to its trading layer. The updates target regulated workflows and developer usability across Sei’s EVM stack. Crypto.com adds institutional custody for SEI Crypto.com integrated its institutional-grade custody […]

