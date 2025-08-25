SEI Price Prediction: Will It Break $1.14 or Fall Below $0.23?

Par : Tronweekly
2025/08/25 18:00
SEI
SEI$0.2969-3.69%
sei
  • SEI is trading at $0.3154, marking a 2.11% daily decline.
  • MetaMask integration sparks optimism for broader adoption.
  • Analysts offer mixed 2025 forecasts, with targets ranging from $0.228 to $1.14.


SEI is currently trading at $0.3154, having fallen 2.11% over the last 24 hours. Despite the prices falling, the volume increased to a level of $223.25 million from an 18.1% growth, indicative of heightened interest among the investors. It had an 8.25% drop over the past week, the average SEI being valued at $0.3163.

AD 4nXcpvFPFSTPLb ArJDkD9FZRSX6wDuNmCK h44VgccVO3WGsmUL0rbng75m ivMjZKWZjHUsWrc K29ycdzTgGoSAHIjJm3NFS r Uy2NUtq65wfH9yJWxhf0nPBQLQDBugpZx9cOg?key=mGHNHWPoQXzH4UiP hMniQSource: CoinMarketCap

Current Price Trends and Market Sentiment

Market observer Altcoinpedia believes that SEI network activity remains ahead of its market movement. The coin chain is currently experiencing 200,000 transactions per second (TPS), news that highlights its technical strength. Its inclusion alongside the most used digital wallet tool, MetaMask, should bring mainstream users into SEI’s sphere, and may reverse sentiment in the medium term.

Market analysts remain divided on the near-term direction of the coin. Altcoinpedia encapsulated the token thus: “ near $0.31,” outlining that the greater part of investors may disregard the asset it trades at right now. The analyst continued to warn those who dismiss the coin now may regret missing possibly “the next leg up”

Technicals indicate that the chart formation on it is fairly clean, pointing toward potential upside movement should purchasing activity pick up. Still, the overall cryptocurrency market volatility continues to bring doubt to near-term price action. Traders overall seem to be cautious currently, weighing its solid fundamentals against current price weakness.

AD 4nXfds doUMCRVK1e98zjYUHMTFSVHfVBfrXcXB16j4YVWw ML7UQczHY d4pBv4hNO4I0xg jzDG5r0HY9xYCIcrx5QdEh IoqkXybSHF0MckA20NVUJrSZrvGoLFK OS1QPLtnk2g?key=mGHNHWPoQXzH4UiP hMniQSource: X

Also Read | Sei Faces Pullback, But ETF Filing Could Boost Institutional Adoption

SEI Price Forecasts for 2025

According to DigitalCoinPrice’s prediction, SEI dropped sharply in early January 2025 but is expected to recover and could rise above $0.69 by the end of the year. The analysts are of the view that the token should even test its earlier all-time high at $1.14 before it settles down at around $0.61 and up to $0.69. 

Investors’ belief that the coin has great growth opportunities ahead of it, based on blockchain scalability and growing end-user engagement, helps explain the current sentiment.

Changelly provides a more modest prediction for 2025. Their technical prediction sets SEI’s base price at $0.237, while its maximum potential stands at $0.278. The average prediction price stands at some $0.318, which constitutes a potential ROI of -9.7% among vigilant investors. 

The competing forecasts are indicative of the volatile nature of the crypto marketplace while highlighting potential opportunities among short-term and long-term investors.

Also Read | SEI Price Analysis: Symmetrical Triangle Signals Breakout Toward $0.50 Target

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CZ: Did not participate in Nano Labs' current round of operations, but still strongly supports BNB strategy

CZ: Did not participate in Nano Labs' current round of operations, but still strongly supports BNB strategy

PANews reported on June 24 that Nano Labs Ltd had previously announced that it would use BNB as its only strategic reserve and inject $500 million. CZ said that he
Binance Coin
BNB$854.01-0.85%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0568-12.88%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001825-3.54%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 19:19
Partager
A new wallet deposited 4.16 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a HYPE long position with 10x leverage

A new wallet deposited 4.16 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a HYPE long position with 10x leverage

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 4.16 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a HYPE long position with 10x leverage.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.43+3.95%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001--%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02743-4.05%
Partager
PANews2025/07/04 17:27
Partager
5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

Bitcoin has done it again. On August 14, 2025, the world’s largest cryptocurrency smashed through the long-awaited barrier of $124,000, marking a new all-time high and sending shockwaves through the financial world.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,141.9-3.11%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/25 18:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CZ: Did not participate in Nano Labs' current round of operations, but still strongly supports BNB strategy

A new wallet deposited 4.16 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a HYPE long position with 10x leverage

5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

U.S. Economic Events This Week May Trigger Wild Volatility in Crypto

$1B Solana Buy: Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto’s New Collaboration