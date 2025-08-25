SEI Price Prediction: Will It Break $1.14 or Fall Below $0.23?

SEI is trading at $0.3154, marking a 2.11% daily decline.

MetaMask integration sparks optimism for broader adoption.

Analysts offer mixed 2025 forecasts, with targets ranging from $0.228 to $1.14.



SEI is currently trading at $0.3154, having fallen 2.11% over the last 24 hours. Despite the prices falling, the volume increased to a level of $223.25 million from an 18.1% growth, indicative of heightened interest among the investors. It had an 8.25% drop over the past week, the average SEI being valued at $0.3163.

Current Price Trends and Market Sentiment

Market observer Altcoinpedia believes that SEI network activity remains ahead of its market movement. The coin chain is currently experiencing 200,000 transactions per second (TPS), news that highlights its technical strength. Its inclusion alongside the most used digital wallet tool, MetaMask, should bring mainstream users into SEI’s sphere, and may reverse sentiment in the medium term.

Market analysts remain divided on the near-term direction of the coin. Altcoinpedia encapsulated the token thus: “ near $0.31,” outlining that the greater part of investors may disregard the asset it trades at right now. The analyst continued to warn those who dismiss the coin now may regret missing possibly “the next leg up”

Technicals indicate that the chart formation on it is fairly clean, pointing toward potential upside movement should purchasing activity pick up. Still, the overall cryptocurrency market volatility continues to bring doubt to near-term price action. Traders overall seem to be cautious currently, weighing its solid fundamentals against current price weakness.

SEI Price Forecasts for 2025

According to DigitalCoinPrice’s prediction, SEI dropped sharply in early January 2025 but is expected to recover and could rise above $0.69 by the end of the year. The analysts are of the view that the token should even test its earlier all-time high at $1.14 before it settles down at around $0.61 and up to $0.69.

Investors’ belief that the coin has great growth opportunities ahead of it, based on blockchain scalability and growing end-user engagement, helps explain the current sentiment.

Changelly provides a more modest prediction for 2025. Their technical prediction sets SEI’s base price at $0.237, while its maximum potential stands at $0.278. The average prediction price stands at some $0.318, which constitutes a potential ROI of -9.7% among vigilant investors.

The competing forecasts are indicative of the volatile nature of the crypto marketplace while highlighting potential opportunities among short-term and long-term investors.

