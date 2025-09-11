Sei Taps Chainlink to Bring Official US Government Economic Data On-Chain

Par : Coinspeaker
2025/09/11 00:00
SEI
SEI$0.316+3.40%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001672+1.95%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02051-5.91%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00644+0.15%

Chainlink Data Streams went live on the Sei network SEI $0.32 24h volatility: 4.5% Market cap: $1.90 B Vol. 24h: $158.91 M on September 10, bringing a new institutional-grade oracle solution to the blockchain.

The announcement positions Chainlink LINK $23.49 24h volatility: 2.4% Market cap: $15.94 B Vol. 24h: $802.95 M as a “preferred” oracle provider for Sei, tasked with setting a new standard for secure and verifiable onchain data.

According to the official announcement, the system uses a pull-based model to deliver market data with sub-second latency.

This provides developers with more than just a single price point. It includes high-frequency market data and liquidity-weighted bid-ask spreads.

These features enable DeFi applications on Sei to better manage risk and ensure accurate pricing for users in lending, trading, and derivatives.

A key part of the collaboration is the onchain availability of U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis data, including key macroeconomic indicators such as Real GDP and the PCE Price Index.

Access to this federal data is intended to unlock more advanced trading opportunities and institutional use cases, allowing DeFi protocols to build products that can react to real-world economic shifts.

Sei’s Rapid Ecosystem Growth

Sei’s on-chain activity remains strong, with over $591M TVL and millions of transactions. | Source: DeFiLlama

Sei’s on-chain activity remains strong, with over $591M TVL and millions of transactions. | Source: DeFiLlama

The Chainlink integration comes as Sei experiences a period of explosive on-chain growth. The network has surpassed 64.3 million total unique addresses and processed over 3.8 billion transactions to date, according to its official block explorer, Seiscan.

Activity in the last 24 hours remains high, with over 2 million transactions and 395,000 new addresses created.

This on-chain activity is complemented by over $591 million in Total Value Locked (TVL), according to data from DeFiLlama.

This momentum is supported by key strategic developments. In late August, asset manager 21Shares filed for a spot SEI ETF, boosting investor sentiment.

Earlier in the year, the network also made a strategic shift from Cosmos ATOM $4.66 24h volatility: 3.2% Market cap: $2.18 B Vol. 24h: $111.63 M to Ethereum ETH $4 370 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $527.74 B Vol. 24h: $30.47 B to better integrate with the largest DeFi ecosystem.

The “preferred” designation for Chainlink is primarily a marketing term, as Sei continues to support a multi-oracle environment with competing providers like Pyth PYTH $0.17 24h volatility: 10.3% Market cap: $1.00 B Vol. 24h: $345.19 M and Band Protocol BAND $0.76 24h volatility: 4.2% Market cap: $124.28 M Vol. 24h: $12.70 M .

While both Chainlink and Pyth offer low-latency solutions, research indicates Pyth’s on-chain performance on Sei is around 800 milliseconds, whereas Chainlink’s is estimated to be closer to one second.

This offering complements Chainlink’s recent achievement as the first oracle to receive ISO 27001 certification.

next

The post Sei Taps Chainlink to Bring Official US Government Economic Data On-Chain appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0851+2.28%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002504-0.03%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00643--%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Partager
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
FUNToken
FUN$0.008751-3.79%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.005645+19.82%
MAY
MAY$0.04249-0.28%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
Partager
Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

The biggest names on Wall Street are finally saying what most people already feel: “Things aren’t looking good.” Even as traders bet on interest rate cuts and banks report high earnings, top executives are starting to admit they aren’t sure how long the good times will last. Behind all the market hype, the doubts are […]
Threshold
T$0.01649+0.97%
Union
U$0.00946-3.46%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.86+4.29%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 00:24
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool

TensorBoard, Checkpoints, and Custom Hooks in Keras