Seizing the Opportunity of Interest Rate Cuts – Goldenmining Users Double Their Assets

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/17 23:28
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02066-0.67%
ERA
ERA$0.7161-0.63%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08855-9.34%

While Wall Street elites cheered for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut policy, the deposits in ordinary people’s bank accounts faced a devaluation crisis. In an era of falling interest rates, traditional savings and financial products have meager returns and are unable to resist the invisible giant hand of inflation.

Are people left to watch their idle funds evaporate? No! A revolution in wealth creation is quietly underway. GoldenMining, with years of experience in cloud mining, now has the capabilities to help crypto holders achieve a 200% increase in wealth!

How to achieve a 200% increase in wealth through GoldenMining?

GoldenMining cloud computing power contracts are not high-risk investments. After years of testing by a professional team and repeated configuration adjustments, they ensure stable and generous fixed returns and are a powerful tool for coping with market fluctuations.

  1. Register an account: Visit GoldenMining.cc to create an account and receive a $15 bonus, which can be used to purchase “Daily Sign-in Rewards” and quickly learn the platform rules.
  2. Provides a variety of mining contracts: suitable for short-term and long-term investors, users have diverse choices.
ContractInvestDaily ReturnPayback cycleTotal Return
New User Contract$100$42 Days$108
Bitmain Antminer S23 Hyd$650$8.455 Days$692.25
AntminerL9 17GH$3,500$4917 Days$4,333
Elphapex DG2$9,000$139.530 Days$13,185
Elphapex DG2+$12,500$212.538 Days$20,575
ANTSPACE HD5$55,000$1,05647 Days$20,575
BITMAIN ANTSPACE HW5$300,000$9,60050 Days$780,000

(For more contracts, please visit goldenmining.cc)

  1. Start Mining: After investing in a contract, instantly activate your hashrate and begin your mining journey.
  2. Earn Profits: No complicated operations are required. Daily returns are fixed, settled every 24 hours, and can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time.

GoldenMining cloud computing contracts offer stable growth potential, making them a popular global investment platform. Leverage the fixed income generated from these contracts for secondary investment or to enhance your contract portfolio, potentially achieving a 200% asset appreciation.

GoldenMining’s unique advantages

  • Eco-friendly mining: Utilizes renewable energy sources like solar and wind power.
  • Fund security: All user personal information is protected by SSL encryption. The platform provides AIG insurance coverage for every investment.
  • Significantly lowered barriers to entry: Users don’t need to prepare their own cryptocurrency mining equipment, learn specialized knowledge, or incur expensive electricity costs; GoldenMining handles the entire process.
  • 24/7 customer support with an average response time of less than 30 seconds.
  • Multi-currency compatibility: Accepts deposits and withdrawals in XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL, LTC, USDT-TRC20, USDC, ADA, and other major cryptocurrencies.
  • Referral bonus: When user B creates an account using user A’s invitation code, user A earns a 3% commission for every contract user B purchases. If user B invites user C to create an account, user A still earns a 2% commission for every contract user C purchases, for a total commission bonus of 5% (3% + 2%). This bonus is permanent.

How does GoldenMining’s XRP cloud mining work?

GoldenMining operates over 90 cryptocurrency mining farms worldwide, boasting over 200,000 independently operated advanced mining machines. When users pay for XRP investment contracts, the platform intelligently allocates the required computing power to the contract, helping them earn more cryptocurrency. A professional team maintains the mining machines at the physical farms in real time, generating returns at extremely low cryptocurrency acquisition costs. Fixed returns are deposited into investor accounts. Ultimately, investors can convert their account balances into major cryptocurrencies, without any currency restrictions.

Reasonably avoid the unknown risks of interest rate cuts

While most people are still debating whether interest rates will be cut, by 25% or 50%, and if so, what investments should they make if bank rates are lowered? Pioneers are already quietly achieving stable wealth growth through GoldenMining, without fear of volatility.

Visit the official website: https://goldenmining.cc

Official email: [email protected]

The post Seizing the Opportunity of Interest Rate Cuts – Goldenmining Users Double Their Assets appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08697-3.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016979-3.20%
Wink
LIKE$0.010017-1.57%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Partager
Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

The post Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will conclude a two-day policymaking meeting and release a decision on whether to lower interest rates—following months of pressure and criticism from President Donald Trump—and potentially signal whether additional cuts are on the way. President Donald Trump has urged the central bank to “CUT INTEREST RATES, NOW, AND BIGGER” than they might plan to. Getty Images Key Facts The central bank is poised to cut interest rates by at least a quarter-point, down from the 4.25% to 4.5% range where they have been held since December to between 4% and 4.25%, as Wall Street has placed 100% odds of a rate cut, according to CME’s FedWatch, with higher odds (94%) on a quarter-point cut than a half-point (6%) reduction. Fed governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, both Trump appointees, voted in July for a quarter-point reduction to rates, and they may dissent again in favor of a large cut alongside Stephen Miran, Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers’ chair, who was sworn in at the meeting’s start on Tuesday. It’s unclear whether other policymakers, including Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid and St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, will favor larger cuts or opt for no reduction. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole, Wyoming, address last month the central bank would likely consider a looser monetary policy, noting the “shifting balance of risks” on the U.S. economy “may warrant adjusting our policy stance.” David Mericle, an economist for Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note the “key question” for the Fed’s meeting is whether policymakers signal “this is likely the first in a series of consecutive cuts” as the central bank is anticipated to “acknowledge the softening in the labor market,” though they may not “nod to an October cut.” Mericle said he…
Union
U$0.013062-20.39%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0428-0.29%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.57-0.37%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:23
Partager
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.13624-44.52%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001883-0.52%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month