Selena’s Album Debuts Inside The Top 10 30 Years After It Took Over The World

Selena’s Dreaming of You debuts at No. 4 on Billboard’s Vinyl Albums chart 30 years after release, as it reenters the Top Latin Pop and Top Album Sales lists as well. American singer Selena (born Selena Quintanilla-Perez, 1971 – 1995) poses with her award for Best Mexican/American Album at the 36th Annual Grammy Awards at Radio City Music Hall, New York, New York, March 1, 1994. (Photo by Arlene Richie/Getty Images) Getty Images

30 years ago, Selena broke barriers with her album Dreaming of You. The fifth full-length from the Latin superstar helped introduce her to a massive audience that didn’t speak Spanish, and thus was likely not familiar with her early career smashes.

The project turned her into a household name in America. By that point, she was already widely beloved and regarded as one of the most successful musicians in Latin music, but she had her sights set on something larger, and Dreaming of You — and its multiple successful singles — helped her achieve what few before her had ever come close to managing.

Decades after its release, and thanks to a special anniversary reissue, Dreaming of You debuts on a Billboard chart it had never reached before this week.

Dreaming of You Becomes a Top 10 Vinyl Bestseller

On the Vinyl Albums list — Billboard’s ranking of the best-selling projects on that format — Dreaming of You finally makes its debut. Selena’s final full-length opens at No. 4 on the tally.

Selena Beats Maroon 5 and Van Halen

Selena scores the third loftiest debut this week on the Vinyl Albums chart. Dreaming of You comes in behind Conan Gray’s Wishbone (No. 1) and Niall Horan’s Heartbreak Weather (No. 3), which also reappears thanks to an anniversary reissue. Selena manages to beat several other exciting launches on the vinyl-only list, including projects from Maroon 5, Van Halen, G-Dragon, and others.

Ones and Amor Prohibido Brought Selena to No. 1

Selena didn’t reach the Vinyl Albums chart until many years after her passing, but she’s already posthumously collected four appearances on the roster. Two of her charting wins — Ones and Amor Prohibido — both spent one week at No. 1. Entre a Mi Mundo only made it to No. 14.

Multiple New Charting Wins in 2025

In just the past few years, Selena’s music has gone from popular to highly collectible. Vinyl issues of some of her most popular projects have reached the Vinyl Albums chart in rapid succession. While Selena first appeared on the tally in November 2016, in just the past year or so, she’s earned three more successes. Amor Prohibido debuted in July 2024, while Entre a Mi Mundo spent one week on the list this past May.

Dreaming of You Reappears on Multiple Billboard Charts

As Dreaming of You debuts inside the top 10 on the Vinyl Albums list, the set also reenters the highest tier on two other rankings, including Top Latin Pop Albums and Top Album Sales charts. On the Top Latin Albums tally, Selena almost finds herself back inside the most competitive space, but misses it by just a few spots.