Sellers hold control below 20- and 50-day SMAs

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 01:33
NEAR
NEAR$2.812+0.53%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00201116+0.64%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.189-1.89%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017634+7.37%
Major
MAJOR$0.16851+3.05%
  • USD/CHF up 0.12% but trades below 20- and 50-day SMA confluence at 0.8019/23, keeping sellers in control.
  • RSI bearish but flat, suggesting near-term consolidation unless breakout above 0.8000 or drop below 0.7900 occurs.
  • Upside targets include 0.8025 and 100-day SMA at 0.8109; downside risks point to yearly low at 0.7872.

USD/CHF advanced during the North American session, yet it remains consolidating at around the 0.7950-0.8000 range ahead of the next week Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting. The pair trades at 0.7966 up 0.12%.

USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The USD/CHF daily chart shows that price action is poised to test yearly lows. Spot prices remain below the 20 and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) confluence at 0.8019/23, an indication that sellers remain in charge.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is bearish, but flatlined. This means that the USD/CHF could be directionless in the short-term, unless the pair clear key support/resistance levels.

On the upside, if USD/CHF climbs above 0.8000, the next ceiling level would be 0.8025, before aiming towards the 100-day SMA at 0.8109. Conversely, a drop below 0.7900 would sponsor a test of the yearly low of 0.7872.

USD/CHF Price Chart — Daily

Swiss Franc Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of Swiss Franc (CHF) against listed major currencies this week. Swiss Franc was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.17%-0.39%-0.41%0.09%-1.46%-1.03%-0.28%
EUR0.17%-0.23%-0.14%0.29%-1.29%-0.81%-0.11%
GBP0.39%0.23%0.00%0.50%-1.06%-0.57%0.16%
JPY0.41%0.14%0.00%0.42%-1.10%-0.80%0.17%
CAD-0.09%-0.29%-0.50%-0.42%-1.45%-1.07%-0.34%
AUD1.46%1.29%1.06%1.10%1.45%0.48%1.24%
NZD1.03%0.81%0.57%0.80%1.07%-0.48%0.75%
CHF0.28%0.11%-0.16%-0.17%0.34%-1.24%-0.75%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Swiss Franc from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CHF (base)/USD (quote).

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-chf-price-forecast-sellers-dominate-as-pair-consolidates-below-key-smas-202509122246

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Who is Abraxas Capital, the new Ethereum whale? It raised over 270,000 ETH in a single week, a "mysterious" big client of Tether

Who is Abraxas Capital, the new Ethereum whale? It raised over 270,000 ETH in a single week, a "mysterious" big client of Tether

Recently, Abraxas Capital has become a focus of attention in this round of rebound due to its high-frequency on-chain operations and heavy Ethereum DeFi strategy. It is a London-based asset management company with an asset size of over US$3 billion. Its core investment platform Heka Funds mainly engages in stablecoin arbitrage and is one of Tether&#39;s largest institutional clients.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001781+4.15%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4737+1.13%
Ethereum
ETH$4,649.8+0.06%
Partager
PANews2025/05/21 13:46
Partager
The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

BlockchainFX presale surpasses $7M with staking, Visa card, and 10x asset trading—analysts see it as the next $1 crypto super app.
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.00302-38.74%
RWAX
APP$0.002541+1.35%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 02:10
Partager
Dikkat: Piyasaya Sürülecek Yeni Stablecoin Hakkında Tartışmaya Neden Olan Detay Ortaya Çıktı!

Dikkat: Piyasaya Sürülecek Yeni Stablecoin Hakkında Tartışmaya Neden Olan Detay Ortaya Çıktı!

Tether’ın ABD piyasasına özel olarak çıkaracağı ABD dolarına endeksli stablecoin USAT’ın resmi internet sitesinde yayımlanan önemli bilgilendirmeye göre, USAT herhangi bir devlet kurumu tarafından sigortalanmıyor. Açıklamada, USAT’ın yasal ödeme aracı olmadığı (ABD Yasaları Başlık 31, Bölüm 5103 uyarınca) ve ABD hükümeti tarafından ihraç edilmediği, desteklenmediği, onaylanmadığı veya garanti edilmediği belirtildi. Ayrıca, USAT’ın Federal Mevduat Sigorta […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017637+7.40%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/14 01:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Who is Abraxas Capital, the new Ethereum whale? It raised over 270,000 ETH in a single week, a "mysterious" big client of Tether

The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

Dikkat: Piyasaya Sürülecek Yeni Stablecoin Hakkında Tartışmaya Neden Olan Detay Ortaya Çıktı!

Bitcoin ETFs mark third week of consecutive inflows as BTC holds steady

WhiteRock founder to be extradited over $30M ZKasino case — ZachXBT