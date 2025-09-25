The post Sen. John Thune Says He’s ‘Very Concerned’ About Trump’s Tylenol Warning appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., said he is “very concerned” about President Donald Trump’s warning that taking Tylenol while pregnant could cause autism—becoming the most powerful Republican in Washington to challenge the claim that has been widely rebuked by the medical community. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) speaks to the media during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on September 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts “I think science ought to guide these discussions and our decision-making around our health,” Thune said, telling CNN he was “obviously very concerned” about Trump’s comments and how they might affect the health of pregnant women. “There are studies out there that they reference, but again I think there are an awful lot of people who come to a different conclusion about the use of Tylenol,” the Senate majority leader said when asked about Trump on Monday urging pregnant women not to take Tylenol, alleging that its main ingredient, acetaminophen, is linked to autism. Thune is the highest ranking Republican to publicly question Trump—Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., a medical doctor who has been one of the most outspoken Republican critics of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has also disputed Trump’s remarks linking autism and the use of Tylenol while pregnant. Cassidy urged HHS to “release the new data that it has to support this claim,” writing Monday on X “the preponderance of evidence shows that this is not the case.” This is a developing story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/09/24/john-thune-is-highest-ranking-republican-to-cast-doubt-on-trumps-claims-about-tylenol-and-autism/The post Sen. John Thune Says He’s ‘Very Concerned’ About Trump’s Tylenol Warning appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., said he is “very concerned” about President Donald Trump’s warning that taking Tylenol while pregnant could cause autism—becoming the most powerful Republican in Washington to challenge the claim that has been widely rebuked by the medical community. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) speaks to the media during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on September 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts “I think science ought to guide these discussions and our decision-making around our health,” Thune said, telling CNN he was “obviously very concerned” about Trump’s comments and how they might affect the health of pregnant women. “There are studies out there that they reference, but again I think there are an awful lot of people who come to a different conclusion about the use of Tylenol,” the Senate majority leader said when asked about Trump on Monday urging pregnant women not to take Tylenol, alleging that its main ingredient, acetaminophen, is linked to autism. Thune is the highest ranking Republican to publicly question Trump—Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., a medical doctor who has been one of the most outspoken Republican critics of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has also disputed Trump’s remarks linking autism and the use of Tylenol while pregnant. Cassidy urged HHS to “release the new data that it has to support this claim,” writing Monday on X “the preponderance of evidence shows that this is not the case.” This is a developing story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/09/24/john-thune-is-highest-ranking-republican-to-cast-doubt-on-trumps-claims-about-tylenol-and-autism/

Sen. John Thune Says He’s ‘Very Concerned’ About Trump’s Tylenol Warning

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 05:37
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.01441-4.06%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03128+2.38%
SynFutures
F$0.013996+1.08%
Union
U$0.010574+3.56%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.7+0.66%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01584+4.34%

Topline

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., said he is “very concerned” about President Donald Trump’s warning that taking Tylenol while pregnant could cause autism—becoming the most powerful Republican in Washington to challenge the claim that has been widely rebuked by the medical community.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) speaks to the media during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on September 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Key Facts

“I think science ought to guide these discussions and our decision-making around our health,” Thune said, telling CNN he was “obviously very concerned” about Trump’s comments and how they might affect the health of pregnant women.

“There are studies out there that they reference, but again I think there are an awful lot of people who come to a different conclusion about the use of Tylenol,” the Senate majority leader said when asked about Trump on Monday urging pregnant women not to take Tylenol, alleging that its main ingredient, acetaminophen, is linked to autism.

Thune is the highest ranking Republican to publicly question Trump—Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., a medical doctor who has been one of the most outspoken Republican critics of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has also disputed Trump’s remarks linking autism and the use of Tylenol while pregnant.

Cassidy urged HHS to “release the new data that it has to support this claim,” writing Monday on X “the preponderance of evidence shows that this is not the case.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/09/24/john-thune-is-highest-ranking-republican-to-cast-doubt-on-trumps-claims-about-tylenol-and-autism/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Coinbase Slams ‘Patchwork’ State Crypto Laws, Calls for Federal Preemption

Coinbase Slams ‘Patchwork’ State Crypto Laws, Calls for Federal Preemption

The post Coinbase Slams ‘Patchwork’ State Crypto Laws, Calls for Federal Preemption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Coinbase has filed a letter with the DOJ urging federal preemption of state crypto laws, citing Oregon’s securities suit, New York’s ETH stance, and staking bans. Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal called state actions “government run amok,” warning that patchwork enforcement “slows innovation and harms consumers.” A legal expert told Decrypt that states risk violating interstate commerce rules and due process, and DOJ support for preemption may mark a potential turning point. Coinbase has gone on the offensive against state regulators, petitioning the Department of Justice that a patchwork of lawsuits and licensing schemes is tearing America’s crypto market apart. “When Oregon can sue us for services that are legal under federal law, something’s broken,” Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal tweeted on Tuesday. “This isn’t federalism—this is government run amok.” When Oregon can sue us for services that are legal under federal law, something’s broken. This isn’t federalism–this is government run amok. We just sent a letter to @TheJusticeDept urging federal action on crypto market structure to remedy this. 1/3 — paulgrewal.eth (@iampaulgrewal) September 16, 2025 Coinbase’s filing says that states are “expansively interpreting their securities laws in ways that undermine federal law” and violate the dormant Commerce Clause by projecting regulatory preferences beyond state borders. “The current patchwork of state laws isn’t just inefficient – it slows innovation and harms consumers” and demands “federal action on crypto market structure,” Grewal said. ﻿ States vs. Coinbase It pointed to Oregon’s securities lawsuit against the exchange, New York’s bid to classify Ethereum as a security, and cease-and-desist orders on staking as proof that rogue states are trying to resurrect the SEC’s discredited “regulation by enforcement” playbook. Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield sued Coinbase in April for promoting unregistered securities, and in July asked a federal judge to return the…
1
1$0.015121+9.92%
Threshold
T$0.01548-0.19%
CreatorBid
BID$0.07883-3.60%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 11:52
Partager
Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood

Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood

TLDR Ohio Congressman Thaddeus Claggett introduced a bill to prevent AI from achieving legal personhood. The bill prohibits AI from holding management roles in organizations and overseeing human employees. AI programs would be barred from owning property or controlling assets under the proposed legislation. Human representatives would be held accountable for any legal violations involving [...] The post Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood appeared first on Blockonomi.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.126+2.52%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/25 06:17
Partager
Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations

Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations

Cryptocurrency analysis firm CryptoQuant said the calm in the Bitcoin price could be the calm before the storm. Continue Reading: Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01591+2.64%
MAY
MAY$0.04019+0.92%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/25 05:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Coinbase Slams ‘Patchwork’ State Crypto Laws, Calls for Federal Preemption

Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood

Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations

Wall Street Cooldown Meets Crypto Pop: Midweek Winners and Losers Revealed

Apollo secures $50 million in backing to launch new tokenized credit fund