Sen. Tim Scott Sees Democrats Crossing Aisle on Crypto Market Structure

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 18:17
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02586+5.85%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005813+7.84%
RealLink
REAL$0.0515-0.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10016+0.02%
Movement
MOVE$0.1272-4.07%

While the US Congress remains in recess until September, one of the senators leading the charge behind legislation to establish a digital asset market structure said he expects bipartisan support.

Speaking from the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium in Jackson Hole on Tuesday, Senate Banking Committee Chair Tim Scott said he expected at least some Democrats to join with Republicans to move forward on the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act following the passage of the Guiding and Empowering Nation’s Innovation for US Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act.

The South Carolina senator said that he had already been making efforts to reach out to Democrats outside of the banking committee to “provide cover” to vote for the bill.

“We had 18 Democrats vote for the GENIUS Act,” said Scott. “I believe that we’ll have between 12 and 18 Democrats at least open to voting for market structure, a far more complicated piece of legislation, and the forces against it […] it is a real force to overcome.”

Cryptocurrencies, Law, Politics, Congress, United StatesSenator Tim Scott speaking in Jackson Hole on Tuesday. Source: Wyoming Blockchain Symposium

Before the House passed the CLARITY Act on July 17, Scott said the banking committee planned to pass its version of digital asset market structure “before the end of September.”

A draft version of the Senate bill, released in July and tentatively titled the Responsible Financial Innovation Act, “builds on” the CLARITY Act, according to Republican leadership, but may be different from the House legislation.

Related: Ex-White House crypto director Bo Hines takes Tether advisory role

Realistic expectations for bipartisan support?

Republicans hold a three-seat majority in the Senate, making it likely they will need some Democrats to pass legislation for crypto market structure. In addition to Scott’s remarks from Wyoming, Senator Elizabeth Warren, ranking member of the banking committee, commented on the CLARITY Act during the congressional recess.

“We need crypto regulation,” said Warren in an Aug. 10 interview. “But we don’t need regulation written by the crypto industry… We need regulation that limits the corruption and the ability of elected officials to trade in it, that also limits the ability to blow up the economy with crypto.”

More than 70 Democrats in the House of Representatives sided with Republicans to pass the CLARITY Act in July, suggesting that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in the Senate may consider supporting the bill. The chamber is scheduled to end its recess on Sept. 2.

Magazine: Coinbase calls for ‘full-scale’ alt season, Ether eyes $6K: Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 10 – 16

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/senate-banking-committee-chair-support-crypto-market-structure?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The maintenance algorithm applies to relationships as well as to machines. A well-maintained relationship feels lighter, more joyful, more resilient to the bumps along the way.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10007+0.01%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004514+8.98%
WELL3
WELL$0.000126-3.07%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:00
Partager
How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

This tutorial walks through building a production-ready OAuth callback server that works across Node.js, Deno, and Bun. We'll cover everything from the basic HTTP server setup to handling edge cases that trip up most implementations.
Boundless Network
BUN$0.000547--%
READY
READY$0.003245+0.34%
Edge
EDGE$0.69553+20.01%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:10
Partager
The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House of Representatives is considering advancing the market structure legislation CLARITY Act and the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act
U
U$0.01828-12.95%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017311+0.94%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0892+23.88%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 10:38
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

Unauthorized crypto trading now carries 2 years of prison in Hungary

Value Today Means Moving Faster Than the Plan