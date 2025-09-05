Senate Banking Committee holds confirmation hearing for Trump Fed nominee Miran

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 01:32
MemeCore
M$1.33549+35.88%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.238-2.10%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05197+0.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017358-3.03%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002659-4.66%

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above.]

The Senate Banking Committee is set to hold a hearing for Stephen Miran on Thursday.

Miran, the economist nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the open Federal Reserve governor post vacated by Adriana Kugler, will come under scrutiny amid questions of the Fed’s independence.

On Wednesday, Miran pledged to uphold the central bank’s independence, as well as its dual mandate of price stability and maximum employment.

“In my view, the most important job of the central bank is to prevent Depressions and hyperinflations. Independence of monetary policy is a critical element for its success,” Miran said in his opening remarks submitted to the Senate Banking Committee ahead of time.

The hearing is set to start at 10 a.m. ET.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/04/watch-senate-banking-committee-hold-hearing-for-trump-fed-nominee-stephen-miran.html

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trader 0xb8b9's winning streak is challenged, and the current position loss exceeds 2 million US dollars

Trader 0xb8b9's winning streak is challenged, and the current position loss exceeds 2 million US dollars

According to PANews on June 20, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the on-chain address 0xb8b9 has won 29 consecutive long transactions, with a cumulative profit of more than 2.3 million US
Moonveil
MORE$0.09686-2.76%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.103-39.41%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 11:19
Partager
GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

PANews reported on June 19 that the GoPlus Chinese community issued a security alert that the old version of the decentralized financial network Bankroll contract was under attack. The vulnerability
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.103-39.41%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 16:59
Partager
Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Chainalysis’s head of national security intelligence told Cointelegraph the curfew is likely an attempt to prevent people from transferring capital out of the country.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01763-6.02%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trader 0xb8b9's winning streak is challenged, and the current position loss exceeds 2 million US dollars

GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Bitcoin can be hacked, quantum’s biggest breakthrough proves it’s not if but when

Friedrich Merz’s 500-billion-euro recovery plan is stalling as reforms move too slowly