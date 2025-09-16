Senate confirms Stephen Miran to Federal Reserve Board of Governors

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 08:57
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017437-3.62%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0854+3.94%

Key Takeaways

  • Stephen Miran was confirmed to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors by the Senate with a narrow 48-47 vote.
  • Miran will serve the remainder of a 14-year term that began on February 1, 2012.

The Senate confirmed Stephen Miran to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors today in a narrow 48-47 vote.

Miran will serve the unexpired term of fourteen years from February 1, 2012, according to the Senate’s executive calendar. The confirmation fills a vacancy on the seven-member board that oversees the US central bank’s operations and monetary policy decisions.

The close vote reflects the typical partisan divide surrounding Federal Reserve nominations, which require Senate approval. Board members serve staggered 14-year terms designed to provide independence from political pressures.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/senate-confirms-stephen-miran-federal-reserve-board-governors/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Polymarket's latest financing includes "other warrants," which may hint at the possibility of its token issuance.

Polymarket's latest financing includes "other warrants," which may hint at the possibility of its token issuance.

PANews reported on September 16 that according to market sources, Polymarket submitted documents to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), showing that "other warrants" were provided in the latest round of financing, which usually refers to tokens, paving the way for the issuance of Polymarket tokens.
Union
U$0.021047+38.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01344-7.24%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.004931-2.62%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 09:12
Partager
9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025

9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025

Can choosing the right meme coin in 2025 transform a modest portfolio into a wealth-building powerhouse? As crypto enthusiasts seek the next opportunity, the power of meme culture, combined with blockchain technology, continues to create surprising market champions. Selecting wisely among the latest meme coin launches is more than speculation; it can be the difference […] The post 9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08573-9.18%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02521-1.75%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 09:15
Partager
April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

The speculative frenzy is cooling, but developers are not stopping.
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.2891+2.35%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001857-3.12%
Partager
PANews2025/05/17 14:33
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Polymarket's latest financing includes "other warrants," which may hint at the possibility of its token issuance.

9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

Coinbase Is Considering Launching a Token for Ethereum Network Base

Saylor and Lee Among 18 to Discuss Bitcoin Reserve with Lawmakers