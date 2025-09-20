Senate Democrats Call for Fast Bipartisan Action on CLARITY Act Bill

TLDR

Senate Democrats are urging Republicans to collaborate on the CLARITY Act, a proposed crypto market structure bill that could significantly reshape the industry. Led by Senator Ruben Gallego, a group of Democratic Senators released a statement calling for bipartisan support to ensure the bill’s passage. The lawmakers stress the importance of mutual understanding between both parties to craft effective legislation for the growing crypto market.

Democrats Stress Need for Bipartisan Cooperation

The CLARITY Act framework, unveiled last week by Senate Democrats, calls for a balanced approach to crypto regulation. The framework includes seven key pillars, covering topics like the legal status of digital assets, market structure, and the role of regulators such as the SEC and CFTC.

Senator Gallego and his colleagues emphasized that without cooperation from Republicans, the legislation would not progress.

In a joint statement, the Democratic Senators stated that both parties must work together, as is typical for significant legislation. They highlighted the need for clear rules to address the growing $4 trillion digital asset market. The Democrats also pointed out that regulation is essential to prevent illicit activities and ensure a fair environment for investors and consumers.

Republican Engagement Is Critical for Progress

Senate Republicans have signaled openness to discussing the CLARITY Act. However, they have expressed concerns about various aspects of the bill and its potential impact on the crypto industry.

Some Republicans, such as Senator Tim Scott, have noted that bipartisan support is necessary to pass the bill, given the narrow majority in the Senate. This support will be crucial for moving the legislation forward and achieving broad agreement on key provisions.

In his remarks, Senator Scott acknowledged that Democratic Senators would play a pivotal role in garnering the necessary votes for the bill. Despite some differences, both parties are aware that a balanced and clear regulatory framework is essential for the long-term success of the crypto market in the U.S.

Market Outlook Remains Positive as Legislation Advances

The momentum for the CLARITY Act appears to be growing, with key industry figures expressing optimism. Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, stated that the legislation has a “good chance” of passing, noting that it could pave the way for a stronger regulatory framework that protects investors’ rights. The bill is expected to clear significant hurdles in the coming months, with many expecting it to reach the President’s desk by the end of the year.

Crypto executives, including Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, have also indicated that progress is being made in shaping the legislation. However, they acknowledged that there is still work to be done. The discussions between lawmakers and industry leaders are seen as a positive sign that a consensus is within reach, with bipartisan support playing a central role in the process.

As the CLARITY Act moves forward, its passage would provide clarity and stability for the U.S. crypto market, encouraging further innovation and investment.

