The post Senate Finance Committee to scrutinize digital asset taxation in Oct. 1 hearing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Senate Finance Committee said Sept. 24 that it will hold a hearing next week on how digital assets should be taxed as industry leaders continue to push for clear federal rules. Committee Chairman Mike Crapo announced that the session, titled “Examining the Taxation of Digital Assets,” will be held on Oct. 1. According to the notice, Coinbase vice president of tax Lawrence Zlatkin and Coin Center policy director Jason Somensatto are scheduled to testify. The committee previously sought public input on how existing tax laws apply to cryptocurrencies and whether new legislation is needed. The upcoming hearing is expected to build on recommendations from the White House Digital Asset Working Group, which urged lawmakers to recognize crypto as a separate asset class governed by tailored tax rules for commodities and securities. Pro-crypto Senator Cynthia Lummis has floated her own proposal, including a de minimis exemption for digital asset transactions under $300 and reduced tax rates on Bitcoin payments as part of a broader push to remove barriers for everyday use. The developments come amid a wider legislative push by lawmakers to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for stablecoins and the wider crypto industry. However, the timing for the Senate tax hearing remains uncertain. Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to pass a government funding measure, which could lead to a shutdown that would force the committee to postpone the hearing. The political standoff has already delayed a separate markup on crypto market structure legislation until later in October. The Finance Committee’s hearing will mark one of the Trump administration’s most visible steps toward clarifying how digital assets are taxed, a subject long criticized by advocates as mired in ambiguity. Latest Alpha Market Report Source: https://cryptoslate.com/senate-finance-committee-to-scrutinize-digital-asset-taxation-in-oct-1-hearing/The post Senate Finance Committee to scrutinize digital asset taxation in Oct. 1 hearing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Senate Finance Committee said Sept. 24 that it will hold a hearing next week on how digital assets should be taxed as industry leaders continue to push for clear federal rules. Committee Chairman Mike Crapo announced that the session, titled “Examining the Taxation of Digital Assets,” will be held on Oct. 1. According to the notice, Coinbase vice president of tax Lawrence Zlatkin and Coin Center policy director Jason Somensatto are scheduled to testify. The committee previously sought public input on how existing tax laws apply to cryptocurrencies and whether new legislation is needed. The upcoming hearing is expected to build on recommendations from the White House Digital Asset Working Group, which urged lawmakers to recognize crypto as a separate asset class governed by tailored tax rules for commodities and securities. Pro-crypto Senator Cynthia Lummis has floated her own proposal, including a de minimis exemption for digital asset transactions under $300 and reduced tax rates on Bitcoin payments as part of a broader push to remove barriers for everyday use. The developments come amid a wider legislative push by lawmakers to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for stablecoins and the wider crypto industry. However, the timing for the Senate tax hearing remains uncertain. Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to pass a government funding measure, which could lead to a shutdown that would force the committee to postpone the hearing. The political standoff has already delayed a separate markup on crypto market structure legislation until later in October. The Finance Committee’s hearing will mark one of the Trump administration’s most visible steps toward clarifying how digital assets are taxed, a subject long criticized by advocates as mired in ambiguity. Latest Alpha Market Report Source: https://cryptoslate.com/senate-finance-committee-to-scrutinize-digital-asset-taxation-in-oct-1-hearing/

Senate Finance Committee to scrutinize digital asset taxation in Oct. 1 hearing

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 05:30
1
1$0.015215+10.31%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003088-4.00%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.0893+1.94%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.7+0.62%
Vice
VICE$0.03206+0.56%

The Senate Finance Committee said Sept. 24 that it will hold a hearing next week on how digital assets should be taxed as industry leaders continue to push for clear federal rules.

Committee Chairman Mike Crapo announced that the session, titled “Examining the Taxation of Digital Assets,” will be held on Oct. 1.

According to the notice, Coinbase vice president of tax Lawrence Zlatkin and Coin Center policy director Jason Somensatto are scheduled to testify.

The committee previously sought public input on how existing tax laws apply to cryptocurrencies and whether new legislation is needed.

The upcoming hearing is expected to build on recommendations from the White House Digital Asset Working Group, which urged lawmakers to recognize crypto as a separate asset class governed by tailored tax rules for commodities and securities.

Pro-crypto Senator Cynthia Lummis has floated her own proposal, including a de minimis exemption for digital asset transactions under $300 and reduced tax rates on Bitcoin payments as part of a broader push to remove barriers for everyday use.

The developments come amid a wider legislative push by lawmakers to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for stablecoins and the wider crypto industry. However, the timing for the Senate tax hearing remains uncertain.

Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to pass a government funding measure, which could lead to a shutdown that would force the committee to postpone the hearing. The political standoff has already delayed a separate markup on crypto market structure legislation until later in October.

The Finance Committee’s hearing will mark one of the Trump administration’s most visible steps toward clarifying how digital assets are taxed, a subject long criticized by advocates as mired in ambiguity.

Latest Alpha Market Report

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/senate-finance-committee-to-scrutinize-digital-asset-taxation-in-oct-1-hearing/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Coinbase Slams ‘Patchwork’ State Crypto Laws, Calls for Federal Preemption

Coinbase Slams ‘Patchwork’ State Crypto Laws, Calls for Federal Preemption

The post Coinbase Slams ‘Patchwork’ State Crypto Laws, Calls for Federal Preemption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Coinbase has filed a letter with the DOJ urging federal preemption of state crypto laws, citing Oregon’s securities suit, New York’s ETH stance, and staking bans. Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal called state actions “government run amok,” warning that patchwork enforcement “slows innovation and harms consumers.” A legal expert told Decrypt that states risk violating interstate commerce rules and due process, and DOJ support for preemption may mark a potential turning point. Coinbase has gone on the offensive against state regulators, petitioning the Department of Justice that a patchwork of lawsuits and licensing schemes is tearing America’s crypto market apart. “When Oregon can sue us for services that are legal under federal law, something’s broken,” Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal tweeted on Tuesday. “This isn’t federalism—this is government run amok.” When Oregon can sue us for services that are legal under federal law, something’s broken. This isn’t federalism–this is government run amok. We just sent a letter to @TheJusticeDept urging federal action on crypto market structure to remedy this. 1/3 — paulgrewal.eth (@iampaulgrewal) September 16, 2025 Coinbase’s filing says that states are “expansively interpreting their securities laws in ways that undermine federal law” and violate the dormant Commerce Clause by projecting regulatory preferences beyond state borders. “The current patchwork of state laws isn’t just inefficient – it slows innovation and harms consumers” and demands “federal action on crypto market structure,” Grewal said. ﻿ States vs. Coinbase It pointed to Oregon’s securities lawsuit against the exchange, New York’s bid to classify Ethereum as a security, and cease-and-desist orders on staking as proof that rogue states are trying to resurrect the SEC’s discredited “regulation by enforcement” playbook. Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield sued Coinbase in April for promoting unregistered securities, and in July asked a federal judge to return the…
1
1$0.015121+9.92%
Threshold
T$0.01548-0.19%
CreatorBid
BID$0.07883-3.60%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 11:52
Partager
Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood

Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood

TLDR Ohio Congressman Thaddeus Claggett introduced a bill to prevent AI from achieving legal personhood. The bill prohibits AI from holding management roles in organizations and overseeing human employees. AI programs would be barred from owning property or controlling assets under the proposed legislation. Human representatives would be held accountable for any legal violations involving [...] The post Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood appeared first on Blockonomi.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.126+2.52%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/25 06:17
Partager
Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations

Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations

Cryptocurrency analysis firm CryptoQuant said the calm in the Bitcoin price could be the calm before the storm. Continue Reading: Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01591+2.64%
MAY
MAY$0.04019+0.92%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/25 05:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Coinbase Slams ‘Patchwork’ State Crypto Laws, Calls for Federal Preemption

Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood

Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations

Wall Street Cooldown Meets Crypto Pop: Midweek Winners and Losers Revealed

Apollo secures $50 million in backing to launch new tokenized credit fund