Senate Introduces CLARITY Act to Enhance Digital Asset Transparency and Compliance

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/10 05:50
Union
U$0.00979-2.97%
Wink
LIKE$0.010297-4.95%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03805+1.76%

TLDR

  • Senate Democrats introduce the CLARITY Act to regulate U.S. digital asset operations.
  • CFTC granted authority over digital commodities like Bitcoin for clearer market oversight.
  • SEC will guide digital asset classification, offering formal rulings on security status.
  • Digital asset issuers must disclose governance, technology, and insider holdings under new rules.
  • The CLARITY Act strengthens anti-money laundering measures for platforms serving U.S. customers.

Senate Democrats have introduced the CLARITY Act framework, a comprehensive proposal aimed at regulating digital asset operations in the United States. As the digital asset market approaches a $4 trillion valuation, lawmakers emphasize the need for a clear regulatory structure to protect investors while providing businesses with clear compliance guidelines.

The proposed framework outlines seven core principles to bridge existing gaps in oversight, including authority for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) over digital commodities.

Digital Commodities and CFTC Oversight

One of the central aspects of the CLARITY Act is the allocation of authority over digital commodities to the CFTC. This applies primarily to non-security assets like Bitcoin, addressing long-standing gaps in the regulation of the spot market. According to the proposal, digital commodity platforms will be required to disclose detailed information about the tokens they offer. This will include governance, technology, and potential trading risks, providing a clearer picture for investors. The bill’s emphasis on CFTC oversight aims to ensure proper market regulation and transparency.

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will also play a key role under the CLARITY Act. The SEC will focus on determining whether digital assets qualify as securities and offer developers and issuers the ability to request formal rulings on the matter. This provision is designed to reduce litigation costs and create regulatory certainty for businesses operating in the digital asset space.

Tighter Disclosure and Compliance for Issuers

The proposal also seeks to enforce stronger disclosure requirements for digital asset issuers. These companies will need to provide detailed reports on project governance, insider holdings, technology, and the use of proceeds. This measure aims to protect investors by promoting transparency and reducing risks associated with fraud and insider abuse. The SEC will extend its oversight to exchanges, brokers, and custodians, ensuring that platforms comply with established custody, pricing, and execution rules.

Notably, custodial finance institutions will face additional supervision under the CLARITY Act. This oversight is intended to mitigate operational risks and ensure a safer environment for digital asset transactions. The proposal also brings additional accountability to public officials, prohibiting them or their families from issuing or profiting from digital assets. Furthermore, the act mandates public reporting of digital asset ownership to avoid any conflicts of interest.

Enhanced Anti-Money Laundering Measures

The CLARITY Act framework goes further by addressing the issue of illicit finance in the digital asset space. Platforms that serve American users will be required to register with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and implement robust anti-money laundering (AML) programs.

Offshore platforms that engage with U.S. customers will be subject to similar financial crime regulations. These measures are intended to safeguard against illegal activities and ensure that digital asset platforms adhere to U.S. financial laws.

The post Senate Introduces CLARITY Act to Enhance Digital Asset Transparency and Compliance appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million

Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million

The SwissBorg hack has drained $41M in SOL after Kiln’s API was compromised. The company has also vowed to reimburse users and strengthen its security measures. The SwissBorg hack has shaken confidence in third-party crypto infrastructure after attackers drained about 193,000 SOL, worth nearly $41 million.  $41 Million Stolen The hack targeted SwissBorg’s Solana Earn […] The post Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Solana
SOL$216.18+1.42%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01903+0.05%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 07:43
Partager
New Bitcoin Reserve Bill Pressures Treasury On Custody Rules

New Bitcoin Reserve Bill Pressures Treasury On Custody Rules

The US House Appropriations Committee has advanced H.R. 5166 — the Financial Services and General Government (FSGG) spending bill for FY2026 — with language that would formally direct the Treasury Department to spell out how the federal government will custody Bitcoin and other digital assets it acquires, explicitly including holdings earmarked for the newly created […]
Humanity
H$0.04241-5.98%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013446-6.32%
Spell Token
SPELL$0.0004863-0.59%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/10 07:00
Partager
Grayscale has submitted registration statements for BCH, LTC, and HBAR to the US SEC

Grayscale has submitted registration statements for BCH, LTC, and HBAR to the US SEC

PANews reported on September 10th that US SEC documents show that Grayscale has submitted S-3 registration statements for the Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust (BCH) and Grayscale Litecoin Trust (LTC) to the SEC. Grayscale has also submitted an S-1 registration statement for the Grayscale Hedera Trust ETF, intending to publicly offer securities in the United States.
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$578.9-1.39%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004867-0.18%
Litecoin
LTC$112.27-0.62%
Partager
PANews2025/09/10 07:18
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million

New Bitcoin Reserve Bill Pressures Treasury On Custody Rules

Grayscale has submitted registration statements for BCH, LTC, and HBAR to the US SEC

Ethena Labs Joins Bid for Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin Control

Mode introduces AI Quant for Kalshi crypto markets using Synthdata predictive intelligence