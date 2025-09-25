The post Senate Panel to hold hearing on digital assets taxation on October 1: BBG appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The Senate Finance Committee is holding a hearing on digital assets taxation on October 1. Lawmakers are seeking more regulatory clarity in the crypto market, leading to delays in legislation. The Senate Finance Committee will hold a hearing on digital assets taxation on October 1, according to Bloomberg. The hearing comes as lawmakers push for regulatory clarity in crypto markets. Senate Democrats have recently demanded co-authorship on a crypto market structure bill, potentially delaying clarity until late October 2025 to ensure bipartisan input on digital asset oversight. The Senate Agriculture Committee plans to debate CFTC jurisdiction over digital commodities in October 2025, aiming to distinguish regulatory authority from the SEC and advance crypto legislation. The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025 was referred to the Senate Banking Committee on September 18, 2025, focusing on regulatory frameworks that could influence taxation policies for crypto assets. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/senate-digital-assets-taxation-hearing-october-2025/The post Senate Panel to hold hearing on digital assets taxation on October 1: BBG appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The Senate Finance Committee is holding a hearing on digital assets taxation on October 1. Lawmakers are seeking more regulatory clarity in the crypto market, leading to delays in legislation. The Senate Finance Committee will hold a hearing on digital assets taxation on October 1, according to Bloomberg. The hearing comes as lawmakers push for regulatory clarity in crypto markets. Senate Democrats have recently demanded co-authorship on a crypto market structure bill, potentially delaying clarity until late October 2025 to ensure bipartisan input on digital asset oversight. The Senate Agriculture Committee plans to debate CFTC jurisdiction over digital commodities in October 2025, aiming to distinguish regulatory authority from the SEC and advance crypto legislation. The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025 was referred to the Senate Banking Committee on September 18, 2025, focusing on regulatory frameworks that could influence taxation policies for crypto assets. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/senate-digital-assets-taxation-hearing-october-2025/

Senate Panel to hold hearing on digital assets taxation on October 1: BBG

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 07:03
1
1$0.014784+14.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08451-1.19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017131+6.36%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02946-3.28%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.0332-1.57%

Key Takeaways

  • The Senate Finance Committee is holding a hearing on digital assets taxation on October 1.
  • Lawmakers are seeking more regulatory clarity in the crypto market, leading to delays in legislation.

The Senate Finance Committee will hold a hearing on digital assets taxation on October 1, according to Bloomberg.

The hearing comes as lawmakers push for regulatory clarity in crypto markets. Senate Democrats have recently demanded co-authorship on a crypto market structure bill, potentially delaying clarity until late October 2025 to ensure bipartisan input on digital asset oversight.

The Senate Agriculture Committee plans to debate CFTC jurisdiction over digital commodities in October 2025, aiming to distinguish regulatory authority from the SEC and advance crypto legislation.

The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025 was referred to the Senate Banking Committee on September 18, 2025, focusing on regulatory frameworks that could influence taxation policies for crypto assets.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/senate-digital-assets-taxation-hearing-october-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.66-0.49%
Suilend
SEND$0.4792-3.83%
Wink
LIKE$0.007791-5.38%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Partager
US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

PANews reported on September 25th that U.S. SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins stated on "Mornings with Maria" that the SEC is working closely with the CFTC to advance market structure legislation, including joint roundtable discussions and future joint rulemaking. He emphasized the need for a clear regulatory framework for the cryptoasset market and the need for innovative exemptions to support the development of on-chain capital markets. Furthermore, the SEC will review IPO reporting requirements and diversify opportunities for retail investors to participate in private markets.
Union
U$0.010604+4.72%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1447+16.44%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01577+2.66%
Partager
PANews2025/09/25 07:41
Partager
Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

Nasdaq-listed DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) is increasing its stock repurchase program from $1 million to $100 million, following board approval on Wednesday.
1
1$0.014781+15.70%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001659-5.63%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/09/25 06:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

U.S. Senate Banking Committee Releases List of Participants for Crypto Tax Hearing

The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in October is 91.9%.