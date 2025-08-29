Senate Schedules Hearing for Trump’s Federal Reserve Nominee

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 21:20
U
U$0.01414+57.11%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.295-3.35%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04308+7.29%
Capverse
CAP$0.07074-0.09%
SuperRare
RARE$0.0531-7.76%
Key Points:
  • The hearing may impact U.S. monetary policy and financial markets.
  • Market participants are closely monitoring Milan’s potential policy outlines.
  • No current statements from ChainCatcher on the event.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee will hold a hearing on September 5 at 10 PM Beijing time to discuss Trump’s nominee for the Federal Reserve, Milan.

This hearing could influence U.S. monetary policy, though no significant impact on the cryptocurrency market or related assets from this event has been reported.

Nomination Impact on Markets and Historical Context

The Senate Banking Committee’s upcoming hearing for Federal Reserve nominee Milan, appointed by Trump, has drawn significant attention. The session, taking place in Beijing time, marks a crucial step in the nomination process. Expectations include potential outlines of Milan’s monetary policy perspectives, which could influence future directions.

The appointment of a Federal Reserve nominee is significant for financial markets, primarily because the Fed’s policies play a critical role in determining economic health. The hearing will provide clarity on Milan’s stance and may result in shifts in fiscal strategies or regulatory frameworks. As Coincu’s research team suggests, the Milan nomination could potentially influence financial markets through proposed changes in monetary oversight.

Current Market Stats

Did you know? Milan’s nomination hearing is a rare occurrence in Federal Reserve history, reminiscent of past high-impact nominations during financial downturns.

According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,330.24 with a market cap of $522.69 billion, commanding 13.80% dominance. Trading volume in the past 24 hours reached $40.39 billion despite a slight 0.89% decrease, showing a 5.83% drop in price over the same period.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:38 UTC on August 29, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The appointment of a Federal Reserve nominee is significant for financial markets, primarily because the Fed’s policies play a critical role in determining economic health.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/senate-hearing-trump-fed-nominee/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million

SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million

PANews reported on June 21 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, SharpLink Gaming (Nasdaq: SBET) has purchased another 6,744 ETH (US$16.51 million) through Galaxy Digital in the past
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0721+3.29%
Ethereum
ETH$4,310.91-4.53%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 10:34
Partager
PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

DeFi Development Corp. spent $23.6 million to increase its SOL holdings, bringing its total holdings to 595,988. The Synthetix community proposed to acquire the decentralized options platform Derive at a valuation of $27 million. A trader bought LAUNCHCOIN for $9,075 a month ago, which is currently worth $4.7 million.
LaunchCoinonBelieve
LAUNCHCOIN$0.066446+3.50%
Solana
SOL$203.64-4.04%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,323.83-3.94%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 17:30
Partager
Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Blockchain’s promise of democratized property ownership faces a potential roadblock. Integrating automated, blockchain-native succession protocols is essential to protect digital assets and enable true democratization of RWA ownership.
Allo
RWA$0.005049-6.03%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 18:32
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million

PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).