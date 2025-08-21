Senate Sets September Vote Path for Crypto Market Rules, Eyes Year-End Passage

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 08:02
Momentum behind comprehensive U.S. crypto-market legislation accelerated this week after Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott said the panel will take up a digital-asset market-structure bill in September. Speaking at the SALT Conference, the South Carolina Republican described the move as a key next step following the GENIUS Act, the stablecoin framework signed into law last month.

Scott told industry executives he is courting bipartisan support and believes 12 to 18 Democrats could vote for the measure, enough to secure passage in the narrowly divided chamber. He cautioned, however, that Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s vocal opposition is deterring some in her party from endorsing the draft.

At the Wyoming Blockchain Summit, Sen. Cynthia Lummis said she expects Congress to “have market structure done this year” and indicated she will back the House-approved Digital Asset Market Clarity Act as a negotiating baseline. The House cleared that bill on July 17 in a 294–134 vote that included 78 Democratic supporters.

Representative Bryan Steil added that President Donald Trump is pressing the Senate to move swiftly, forecasting a vote before year-end. If lawmakers meet the September committee deadline and reconcile differences with the House version, the United States could adopt its first broad framework delineating Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission oversight of cryptocurrencies before the close of 2025.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/regulation/senate-sets-september-vote-path-crypto-market-rules-eyes-year-end-passage-53c82e3d

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
