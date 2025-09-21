The post Senator Cynthia Lummis Proposes Massive Bitcoin Plan to Address the US’s Trillion-Dollar Debt appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis has presented a remarkable proposal to address the nation’s long-term fiscal problems. According to Lummis, if the United States held 1 million Bitcoins (BTC) as a strategic reserve for 20 years, it could eliminate half of the $37 trillion national debt. Lummis stated that the process could be accelerated, saying the first step could be taken with seized digital assets held by the US Marshals Service. He argued that these assets could be the starting point for a “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve,” adding that over time, other assets could be converted into Bitcoin and accumulated in the reserve. According to the senator, some of these steps could be implemented within existing presidential powers without requiring new legislation. However, Lummis said that a legal framework must be established for long-term security: “Legislating a strategic Bitcoin reserve is crucial because it cannot be easily eliminated by the policies of future presidents.” Lummis stated that the goal is to collect 1 million Bitcoins, or about 5% of the total supply, and hold them for 20 years. According to Lummis, if this vision is realized, it could erase half of the US national debt. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/senator-cynthia-lummis-proposes-massive-bitcoin-plan-to-address-the-uss-trillion-dollar-debt/The post Senator Cynthia Lummis Proposes Massive Bitcoin Plan to Address the US’s Trillion-Dollar Debt appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis has presented a remarkable proposal to address the nation’s long-term fiscal problems. According to Lummis, if the United States held 1 million Bitcoins (BTC) as a strategic reserve for 20 years, it could eliminate half of the $37 trillion national debt. Lummis stated that the process could be accelerated, saying the first step could be taken with seized digital assets held by the US Marshals Service. He argued that these assets could be the starting point for a “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve,” adding that over time, other assets could be converted into Bitcoin and accumulated in the reserve. According to the senator, some of these steps could be implemented within existing presidential powers without requiring new legislation. However, Lummis said that a legal framework must be established for long-term security: “Legislating a strategic Bitcoin reserve is crucial because it cannot be easily eliminated by the policies of future presidents.” Lummis stated that the goal is to collect 1 million Bitcoins, or about 5% of the total supply, and hold them for 20 years. According to Lummis, if this vision is realized, it could erase half of the US national debt. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/senator-cynthia-lummis-proposes-massive-bitcoin-plan-to-address-the-uss-trillion-dollar-debt/

Senator Cynthia Lummis Proposes Massive Bitcoin Plan to Address the US’s Trillion-Dollar Debt

2025/09/21 15:38
U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis has presented a remarkable proposal to address the nation’s long-term fiscal problems.

According to Lummis, if the United States held 1 million Bitcoins (BTC) as a strategic reserve for 20 years, it could eliminate half of the $37 trillion national debt.

Lummis stated that the process could be accelerated, saying the first step could be taken with seized digital assets held by the US Marshals Service. He argued that these assets could be the starting point for a “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve,” adding that over time, other assets could be converted into Bitcoin and accumulated in the reserve.

According to the senator, some of these steps could be implemented within existing presidential powers without requiring new legislation. However, Lummis said that a legal framework must be established for long-term security:

Lummis stated that the goal is to collect 1 million Bitcoins, or about 5% of the total supply, and hold them for 20 years. According to Lummis, if this vision is realized, it could erase half of the US national debt.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/senator-cynthia-lummis-proposes-massive-bitcoin-plan-to-address-the-uss-trillion-dollar-debt/

