Senator Keith Kelley Raises Alarm Over GENIUS Act Harming Small Banks

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/12 03:36
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03848+0.75%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06823+1.05%

TLDR

  • Keith Kelley warns that GENIUS Act rewards could harm small banks in rural America.
  • Kelley highlights that crypto platforms could drain deposits from local banks.
  • The senator calls for closing the GENIUS Act loophole to protect rural economies.
  • Crypto rewards could limit small bank lending, impacting local businesses and farms.

Alabama state Senator Keith Kelley has voiced concerns over the potential risks associated with the GENIUS Act, a federal bill signed into law in July 2025. The Republican senator warns that the act’s loophole could drain deposits from small community banks, especially those in rural areas like many in Alabama. He argues that this would disrupt the local lending infrastructure, which heavily relies on deposits to finance loans for farms, homes, and small businesses.

In an op-ed for 1819 News, Kelley described how the act would allow cryptocurrency platforms to offer rewards that could encourage individuals to withdraw their funds from community banks.

While large national banks have more resources to weather such changes, small banks depend on local deposits for their lending capacity. This could result in fewer loans for rural communities, potentially stalling local economic growth.

How the GENIUS Act Loophole Could Impact Rural Lending

The GENIUS Act includes a provision that allows crypto platforms to distribute financial rewards, which Kelley believes could lure customers away from small banks. Community banks are crucial in rural communities, where they serve as primary lending institutions for farmers, small businesses, and homeowners.

The senator’s concern is that a drain on deposits would severely limit the banks’ ability to provide loans, creating a ripple effect that could destabilize local economies.

“Unlike large banks, community banks depend on local deposits to fund their lending,” Kelley stated. He further explained that for rural farming communities, where margins are thin and seasonal cash flow is crucial, the loss of a trusted lending partner could be devastating. With fewer loans available, farmers and small business owners could struggle to manage cash flow, leaving them vulnerable during lean times.

Concerns Over Crypto Platforms Offering Rewards

Kelley also highlighted that crypto platforms would not be subject to the same regulations as traditional banks. These platforms could offer rewards or yield-bearing products, giving them an unfair advantage over regulated financial institutions. While these rewards may seem attractive, crypto platforms lack FDIC protection. This means that if these platforms fail, consumers could lose all their funds, unlike bank deposits that are insured.

“The ability of cryptocurrency companies to function like banks without following the same rules is regulatory arbitrage,” Kelley explained.

He warned that allowing crypto companies to operate outside the traditional banking system could undermine the stability of local economies. This could lead to a widening gap between traditional banks and emerging digital platforms that offer incentives without the same safeguards.

Broader Debate and Potential Solutions

Kelley’s warning is part of a broader discussion about the GENIUS Act and its impact on the U.S. banking system. Some banking groups, such as the Bank Policy Institute, have voiced similar concerns.

They argue that the GENIUS Act could lead to up to $6.6 trillion in deposit outflows from traditional banks. This could weaken the credit flow to small businesses and individuals in areas that rely on community banks.

Kelley is calling for immediate action to close the loophole in the bill, urging Congress to work together to ensure that community banks are not harmed by unregulated crypto platforms. He believes that regulated financial institutions should be allowed to compete on fair terms to protect the livelihood of local economies and rural families.

The post Senator Keith Kelley Raises Alarm Over GENIUS Act Harming Small Banks appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2 Presale Hits $15M as BTC Surges Past $110K

Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2 Presale Hits $15M as BTC Surges Past $110K

The crypto market is moving sideways for now, but history shows October often brings fresh momentum and a price pump. Bitcoin trades at $114K and Ethereum at $4.4K, with the crypto Fear & Greed Index holding steady at neutral. As capital starts flowing back in, many investors are searching for the next crypto to explode, […]
Bitcoin
BTC$114,504.55+0.61%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.32309+1.86%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.175-0.76%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/12 03:10
Partager
Solana Treasury Player SOL Strategies Goes Public On Nasdaq

Solana Treasury Player SOL Strategies Goes Public On Nasdaq

SOL Strategies Inc., the company that grew out of Cypherpunk Holdings, made its Nasdaq debut this week under the ticker STKE. According to reports, the move converts the company’s Canadian listings into a US trading venue and gives American investors direct access to a firm that holds a sizable Solana treasury. Related Reading: Institutional Adoption Rises: 21X Brings Chainlink Into Europe’s Tokenized Securities Market The firm’s SOL holdings were valued at roughly $83 million–$94 million around the time of the listing, and SOL token prices were trading in the $214–$220 range as markets reacted. Nasdaq Debut And Trading Volatility According to market watchers, STKE opened around $12.85 on Nasdaq before tumbling to roughly $8.18 in early trades, showing heavy volatility in the first session. The company still maintains a presence in Canada, where it trades as HODL on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and its OTCQB shares (CYFRF) are being migrated into the Nasdaq listing. Reports have disclosed that the early price swings were driven by speculative flows and the usual market churn that follows a high-profile uplisting. A Bigger Picture On Holdings SOL Strategies has been built as a Solana-focused treasury and operational group. It runs validators, takes part in staking, and invests in projects inside the Solana ecosystem. The company’s holding size puts it among notable North American SOL treasuries, though some peers hold far more. For example, coverage shows Upexi Inc. holds about 1.9 million SOL, which was valued at roughly $319 million, while DeFi Development Corp holds about 1.18 million SOL, worth about $198 million at market rates cited in reports. Market Reaction And Investor Interest According to market coverage, the Nasdaq listing gave SOL Strategies fresh visibility and attracted both retail traders and institutional curiosity. The share-price swings were large enough to draw headlines, and trading volume spiked as investors weighed the risks and rewards of a treasury-backed crypto firm now trading on a major US exchange. Some traders treated STKE as a way to get indirect exposure to SOL, while others saw it as a pure equity play in a niche operator. Related Reading: Bitcoin Jumps Past $114K As Markets Eye Fed Easing After PPI Report Regulatory And Competitive Issues SOL Strategies is smaller than several competitors, raising questions about scale and sustainability if SOL volatility returns. Regulators and market watchers will likely keep a close eye on how crypto treasuries are presented to investors, and on disclosures about staking, validator income, and treasury management. Featured image from Google Images, chart from TradingView
Solana
SOL$226.73+1.55%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04588-4.97%
GET
GET$0.008521+0.63%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/09/12 04:00
Partager
Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Roar With $929 Million Combined Inflows

Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Roar With $929 Million Combined Inflows

Bitcoin ETFs posted a massive $757 million inflow on Wednesday, led by Fidelity, Blackrock, and Ark 21Shares, while ether ETFs joined the rally with $172 million in fresh inflows across nearly all issuers. Crypto ETFs Soar: Bitcoin Sees One of Its Largest Inflows as Ether Joins the Rally It was a blockbuster day on Wednesday, […]
ARK
ARK$0.4511-0.26%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 03:24
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2 Presale Hits $15M as BTC Surges Past $110K

Solana Treasury Player SOL Strategies Goes Public On Nasdaq

Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Roar With $929 Million Combined Inflows

Bitcoin Whale That Hasn’t Traded in 13 Years Goes Active – May Be Signaling a Sell

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking