Senator Lummis Predicts Crypto Bill to Become Law by 2026!

Par : Crypto Breaking News
2025/08/21 02:01
WELL3
WELL$0.000126-0.47%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.02124-3.80%
Senator Lummis Predicts Crypto Bill To Become Law By 2026!

Senator Cynthia Lummis, a well-known advocate for cryptocurrencies, has provided fresh insights into the timeline for advancing her comprehensive cryptocurrency market structure bill. The legislation, aimed at setting a clear regulatory framework for digital assets, is a crucial development for the blockchain and crypto community. In her interview on CoinDesk TV, Lummis revealed her determination to see meaningful progress on this bill in the near term.

Key Provisions of the Bill

The bill, co-sponsored by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, represents a landmark effort to integrate cryptocurrencies more fully into the U.S. financial system. Aiming to address the regulatory ambiguities surrounding digital assets, the bill proposes the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as the primary regulator for Bitcoin and Ethereum. This move could significantly impact how these leading cryptocurrencies are traded and managed legally. Additionally, the legislation seeks to provide clarity on taxes, especially concerning hard forks. Thus, this bill could help stabilize the cryptocurrency markets and encourage more institutional investments.

Challenges and Expectations

Despite broad support within the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors, the bill is currently stalled in committee, pending further consideration. Senator Lummis expressed optimism but noted political challenges, particularly due to competing priorities like the U.S. debt ceiling and government funding debates. These hurdles underscore the difficulty of pushing through comprehensive cryptocurrency regulation, even as the market matures and becomes more integrated with traditional financial systems. Lummis remains hopeful about seeing the bill move by Spring 2024, suggesting a critical window for stakeholders to rally support.

Impact on the Crypto Community

The implications of this legislation could be widespread, influencing everything from market stability to innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). By providing a clearer legal framework, the bill could potentially unlock new opportunities for developers and businesses within the ecosystem while protecting consumers from market volatility and scams. Clear regulations may also pave the way for further innovations in blockchain technology, solidifying its role in modern financial infrastructure.

In conclusion, as the crypto market continues to evolve, the efforts by lawmakers like Senator Lummis to establish a supportive legal environment could be pivotal. The upcoming months will be critical for the crypto community, which remains eager for progress and greater regulatory clarity that could help drive the next wave of growth in digital currency adoption and blockchain development.

This article was originally published as Senator Lummis Predicts Crypto Bill to Become Law by 2026! on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

Only two members of the Federal Reserve board supported President Donald Trump’s push to cut rates during the central bank’s July meeting, according to minutes released Wednesday by the Fed itself. Those two were Governor Christopher Waller and Governor Michelle Bowman, who both voted to lower the benchmark interest rate, arguing that the labor market […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.886+2.38%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03839+4.60%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05489-8.47%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 03:39
Partager
A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

According to PANews on June 19, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x89AB recharged 4 million US dollars in USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to purchase HYPE tokens.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.77+0.16%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998-0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0716-20.62%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:55
Partager
How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

EminiFX owner gets 228 million Ponzi fraud fine. The scheme used money on new clients to pay the early investors. The case is an indication of tighter crypto regulation and enforcement. The 228 million dollar sum is the amount that the EminiFX founder is held accountable for. This follows a long probe into a Ponzi. […] The post How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
FINE
FINE$0.0000000018987-2.66%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/21 03:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

JPMorgan and Mitsubishi are negotiating a $22 billion loan to finance an AI data center

Wormhole Foundation Counters Layerzero’s Stargate Acquisition Bid