Senator Lummis Says U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill Will Be Law by 2026

Par : Brave Newcoin
2025/08/21 06:05
U
U$0.0184-10.54%
Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis, one of Capitol Hill’s most outspoken crypto advocates, is once again putting a firm date on when the United States will finally have a digital asset market structure law: by the end of this year, or at the very latest, 2026.

Speaking at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium in Jackson Hole, Lummis told attendees that Republicans are determined to push a comprehensive framework through both the Senate Banking Committee and the Senate Agriculture Committee before the end of the year. These committees will hash out the never-ending turf war between the SEC and the CFTC—a conflict that has left crypto businesses stuck in regulatory limbo for over a decade.

“We will have market structure to the president’s desk before the end of the year,” Lummis said, adding she hoped the legislation would be ready before Thanksgiving.

Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis, one of Capitol Hill’s most outspoken crypto advocates, is once again putting a firm date on when the United States will finally have a digital asset market structure law: by the end of this year, or at the very latest, 2026.

Lummis at Wyoming Blockchain Symposium in Jackson Hole, source: X

Building on the House’s “CLARITY Act”

This push follows the House of Representatives’ approval of the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act in July, which passed with surprising bipartisan support—78 Democrats crossed the aisle to back it.

Rather than reinvent the wheel, Lummis said the Senate will build on that momentum. Their draft—currently branded the Responsible Financial Innovation Act—will lean heavily on the CLARITY Act as its foundation:

“We want to honor as much of the House’s work as we can on CLARITY because they had a robust bipartisan vote,” she said. “CLARITY will probably end up being what passes, but CLARITY as tweaked by the Senate.”

The logic is simple: start with the bill that already pulled off bipartisan backing and adjust just enough to satisfy Senate egos.

Senate Math: Do Republicans Have the Votes?

Senate Banking Chair Tim Scott of South Carolina, also speaking in Wyoming, suggested momentum is building: between 12 and 18 Democrats may be open to supporting the bill once it clears committee. If that’s true, crypto could finally become one of those rare issues that bridges America’s polarized politics.

The question is whether that coalition can hold once the SEC vs. CFTC fight is spelled out in black and white. 

The Bigger Republican Crypto Push

The CLARITY Act wasn’t the only digital asset legislation to make moves this summer. July was billed as “crypto week” in the House, which also passed:

  • The GENIUS Act – regulating payment stablecoins. Already through the Senate, it was signed into law by Trump almost immediately.

  • The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act – a symbolic Republican shot across the bow at the idea of a U.S. central bank digital currency. Democrats, unsurprisingly, hated it: only two Democrats out of 212 voted yes.

Given the lack of support, Lummis admitted that CBDC legislation will likely get punted to 2026, with market structure taking priority for now.

Why This Actually Matters

If Lummis is right, this would be a watershed moment. For years, the U.S. has lagged behind Europe (MiCA) and Asia (Singapore, Hong Kong) in crafting clear rules of the road. That regulatory vacuum has pushed talent and capital offshore, with U.S. crypto firms either lawyering up or setting up shop abroad.

A real market structure bill would finally give clarity on what counts as a security, what counts as a commodity, and who regulates what. It won’t end the political fights—nothing in Washington ever really does—but it could give the industry the stability it needs to build without fear of an SEC ambush.

If the timeline holds, 2025 could be the year of messy committee horse-trading, and 2026 the year crypto finally gets the American stamp of legitimacy.

 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Why Web3 Gamers Are Rushing To Moondrop, Moonbeam’s GLMillionaire With 1,000,000 GLMR On The Line

Why Web3 Gamers Are Rushing To Moondrop, Moonbeam’s GLMillionaire With 1,000,000 GLMR On The Line

Enter Moonbeam’s GLMillionaiRe, play Moondrop, and compete for a 1,000,000 GLMR pool with verified onchain scores.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04978+19.03%
Moonbeam
GLMR$0.07584+3.39%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002681-6.58%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/21 03:50
Partager
Solana ETF Decision Delayed, Giving Mutuum Finance (MUTM) More Room to Eat into SOL’s Market Share

Solana ETF Decision Delayed, Giving Mutuum Finance (MUTM) More Room to Eat into SOL’s Market Share

Regulators once again put the potential Solana (SOL) ETF on hold, and the timing could restructure the competitiveness in the cryptocurrency market. While institutional investors hold their breath for the approval, the long-standing uncertainty has provided new on-ramps like upstart protocols Mutuum Finance (MUTM) with greater freedom to chip away at SOL’s market share.  Mutuum Finance is currently in presale Stage 6 and is priced at $0.035. Price appreciation in the following stage will push the token to $0.04 in stage 7. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale has reached its all-time high of more than $14.65 million raised and more than 15400 token holders.  Solana’s Current Market Solana (SOL) exchanges for about $184.30 today, recording a minor intraday withdrawal from recent highs. The network is still in the spotlight after its robust developer base, decentralized finance and NFT use cases leadership, and technology upgrade plans such as possibly ramping up transaction speeds through the “Alpenglow” upgrade. While SOL is testing levels of resistance—most recently at $200—with some anticipating $215 as a breakout point, broader market action is peaceful with no major fluctuations. Mutuum Finance also keeps accelerating in its presale. Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale Is Live Now Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is presently in presale round 6 at $0.035. MUTM will increase the price to $0.04 in phase 7, 14.29% higher than before. Mutuum Finance early investors will see more than 400% return on investment as MUTM gains value. MUTM presale has raised over $14.65 million so far and has registered over 15400 individual investors so far, which clearly depicts the project’s exponential growth. Mutuum Finance Token Giveaway Mutuum Finance is conducting a $100,000 giveaway. 10 individuals are being rewarded $10,000 each in Mutuum Finance tokens. The giveaway speaks volumes about the enormous scale of commitment that the project has towards creating a long-term and committed community. The second security and transparency action is the launch of an Official Bug Bounty Program by MUTM in partnership with CertiK. The project team encourages users as a token of gratitude for up to as much as 50,000 USDT to discover the probable vulnerabilities of the project. Bounty program is intended to offer class-leading protection for every vulnerability class. It’s split among the four classes of vulnerability severity, i.e., major, critical, minor, and low. The program also shows the team is concerned about the ecosystem security as well as investor trust.  The Next Generation of DeFi Lending Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is custodial DeFi protocol. Long-term vision team is bringing convenience and flexibility in the form of Peer-to-Contract and Peer-to-Peer models of lending. Peer-to-Contract platform preserves the ease of smart contracts with minimum or no human intervention in loan transferring. Peer-to-Peer system eliminates middlemen and enables lenders and borrowers to transfer directly to each other. With the Solana ETF approval postponed, institutional flows into SOL are still unclear even as the token consolidated at levels near $184. Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is surfing the spotlight, shattering Stage 6 at $0.035, accumulating more than $14.65 million in funding from 15,400+ investors, and lining up its next jump to $0.04 in Stage 7.  Backed by a CertiK-audited bug bounty, a $100,000 community giveaway, and its twin-lending DeFi framework, MUTM is turning into a faster-moving growth play with specialists anticipating 400%+ ROI for early entry. As Solana waits for regulators, Mutuum Finance is already soaring, the moment now is to own MUTM before the next price surge. For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below: Website: https://mutuum.com/ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance
NEAR
NEAR$2.532+4.06%
Solana
SOL$187.23+6.05%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004849+2.23%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/21 06:00
Partager
LetsBonk graduated only 5 tokens in 24 hours, signaling a sharp decline in fortunes

LetsBonk graduated only 5 tokens in 24 hours, signaling a sharp decline in fortunes

LetsBonk’s fall from grace may have reached a new low. The Solana-based memecoin launchpad, once hailed as Pump.fun’s fiercest challenger, only managed to graduate just five tokens in the last 24 hours, according to Dune Analytics data. Pump.fun, on the other hand, graduated more than 170 tokens over the same period. The numbers also tell […]
FUNToken
FUN$0.009509+0.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10418+3.86%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.005509+10.80%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 03:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Why Web3 Gamers Are Rushing To Moondrop, Moonbeam’s GLMillionaire With 1,000,000 GLMR On The Line

Solana ETF Decision Delayed, Giving Mutuum Finance (MUTM) More Room to Eat into SOL’s Market Share

LetsBonk graduated only 5 tokens in 24 hours, signaling a sharp decline in fortunes

Pepeto Presale vs Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Which Meme Coin Has The Bigger Upside In 2025?

US SEC: Or radically reform crypto broker rules