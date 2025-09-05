Sendmarc Appoints Rob Bowker As North American Region Lead

Wilmington, United States, September 4th, 2025/CyberNewsWire/--Veteran email security leader to expand MSP and VAR partnerships and accelerate DMARC adoption.

Sendmarc today announced the appointment of Rob Bowker as North American Region Lead. Bowker will oversee regional expansion with a focus on growing the Managed Service Provider (MSP) partner community, developing strategic Value-Added Reseller (VAR) partnerships, and broadening the enterprise customer base.

Bowker brings more than two decades of experience in email infrastructure, deliverability, and security. He has helped organizations implement and scale Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC), Sender Policy Framework (SPF), and DomainKeys Identified Mail (DKIM) to protect email ecosystems and improve deliverability.

In his new role, Bowker will lead Sendmarc’s North American growth by forging partner-led routes to market and accelerating DMARC adoption across enterprise and mid-market organizations, while empowering MSPs with tools to protect small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). He will also expand the regional team to execute the company’s partner-first strategy.

About Sendmarc

Sendmarc is a global leader in safeguarding email communications through DMARC. Built with a partner-first approach, its platform empowers MSPs and VARs to deliver trusted protection against impersonation, phishing, and other email-based threats.

In addition to preventing fraud, Sendmarc improves email deliverability, ensuring legitimate business communications reach their intended recipients.

Trusted by partners worldwide, Sendmarc provides the tools and expertise needed to help customers achieve full DMARC compliance quickly and effectively.

North America Region Lead

Rob Bowker

Sendmarc

[email protected]

Marketing Manager

Karyn Strybos

Sendmarc

[email protected]

:::tip This story was published as a press release by Cybernewswire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program.

