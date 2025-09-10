BlackRock Global Fixed Income Securities CIO Rick Rieder participated in CNBC’s Halftime Report program and made noteworthy assessments regarding the markets, interest rate cuts, and FED policies.
Rieder described the current investment environment as “one of the best I’ve seen in my career,” arguing that there are strong opportunities in both equity and fixed-income markets. “The transformation in technology, strong corporate profit growth, and the ability to generate yields currently approaching 6% in fixed income represent an extraordinary period for investors,” he said.
Commenting on the upcoming Fed meeting, Rieder predicted the Fed would cut interest rates this month: “I think there should be a 50 basis point cut, but it will most likely be 25 basis points. Interest rates will still start to fall.”
Rieder, stating that he finds stagflation concerns low, announced that they expect the US to record 4.6 percent nominal growth this year. “Real growth is around 2 percent, and when inflation is included, nominal GDP is approaching 5 percent, which is quite positive considering the debt burden,” he said.
Rieder also addressed portfolio strategies, advocating for maintaining long-term positions in technology-focused stocks, considering medium-term maturities in fixed income, and limiting portfolios to assets like gold and Bitcoin. He noted that they allocate between 3% and 5% to gold, while opting for a lower weighting for crypto assets.
*This is not investment advice.
Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/senior-blackrock-executive-predicts-fed-interest-rate-decision-also-mentions-bitcoin/