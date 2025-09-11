Seoul Aims to Rival Hong Kong and Singapore as Blockchain Capital

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/11 19:31
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01582+8.65%

A new decree from the Ministry of SMEs and Startups will allow digital asset companies to qualify for venture certification beginning September 16, unlocking access to capital and government-backed programs once closed to them.

The reform reverses a 2018 policy that grouped crypto with gambling and nightlife businesses at the height of speculative mania. That decision pushed blockchain entrepreneurs to friendlier jurisdictions, even as Korea continued to develop one of the world’s most active retail crypto markets.

Competing for Asia’s Blockchain Capital

Officials now want to position Seoul alongside Hong Kong, Singapore, and Tokyo as a hub for blockchain innovation. Minister Han Seong-sook framed the change as part of Korea’s long-term growth strategy, saying the country must “align with global digital asset trends” and channel capital into new industries.

The decision means crypto startups can now tap into accelerators like TIPS and the K-Startup Grand Challenge, along with venture funding that had previously been off-limits. Analysts say this could jumpstart a new wave of blockchain companies headquartered in Korea, backed by both private and state-supported investors.

Signals of Rising Institutional Confidence

The policy shift comes as Korean firms are already experimenting with large-scale crypto initiatives. Bitplanet recently revealed plans for the nation’s first institutional-grade Bitcoin treasury, raising $40 million in initial capital. Regionally, funds like Sora Ventures are raising billions to accumulate digital assets, highlighting the accelerating competition across Asia.

READ MORE:

Major XRP News: Important Update for Ripple’s Blockchain

From Isolation to Integration

South Korea has not ignored crypto in the years since the ban. Regulators rolled out licensing requirements for virtual asset service providers, drafted a stablecoin bill, and passed the Virtual Asset User Protection Act earlier this summer to safeguard deposits and monitor trading.

Now, with venture certification finally open, crypto is being moved from the regulatory sidelines into Korea’s official innovation playbook. For startups that once struggled to find capital at home, the decision could mark the beginning of a new era — one in which the country positions itself not as a follower but as a leader in blockchain investment.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Seoul Aims to Rival Hong Kong and Singapore as Blockchain Capital appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Altcoin momentum is heating up again. While Bitcoin trades sideways, smart investors are chasing projects that offer both immediate income opportunities and long-term growth potential. Among the top altcoins to buy today, three names are trending: BlockchainFX (BFX), Cronos (CRO), and Hedera (HBAR). All three bring unique propositions to the market, but only one is […] The post Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006048+1.10%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Cronos
CRO$0.25629-0.36%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 19:53
Partager
The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

PANews reported on September 11th that according to Jinshi, the U.S. core CPI annual rate for August was 3.1%, in line with expectations of 3.10% and the previous reading of 3.10%. The U.S. core CPI monthly rate in August was 0.3%, in line with expectations and the previous value of 0.30%. The U.S. unadjusted CPI annual rate in August was 2.9%, in line with expectations of 2.90% and the previous value of 2.70%. The U.S. CPI monthly rate in August was 0.4%, in line with expectations of 0.30% and the previous value of 0.20%.
Union
U$0.00922-5.62%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4575-2.59%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0001112+18.29%
Partager
PANews2025/09/11 20:30
Partager
JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on September 11th that, according to CoinDesk, despite meeting the technical eligibility criteria, Strategy (MSTR)'s application to join the S&P 500 index was rejected. JPMorgan Chase believes this indicates the market's growing caution toward companies acting as Bitcoin funds. The decision not only frustrated Strategy, but also dealt a blow to companies that have followed its model of accumulating Bitcoin on their balance sheets. JPMorgan Chase pointed out that the inclusion of Strategy in other major benchmark indices, such as the Nasdaq 100 and MSCI, has quietly opened a backdoor for Bitcoin to enter retail and institutional portfolios, but the S&P 500's decision may mark the limit of this trend and may prompt other index providers to reconsider the inclusion of existing Bitcoin-weighted companies. JPMorgan Chase noted that Nasdaq's requirement for shareholder approval before issuing new shares to purchase cryptocurrencies has exacerbated pressure. Strategy has abandoned its commitment to non-dilution and is willing to issue shares at low price-to-earnings ratios to purchase cryptocurrencies. Currently, corporate crypto reserves are facing weak stock prices, slowing issuance, and waning investor interest, raising questions about the sustainability of their models. Investors and index providers may favor crypto companies with actual operating businesses.
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1819-4.81%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.195+0.08%
MAY
MAY$0.04405+3.20%
Partager
PANews2025/09/11 20:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

A newly created wallet received $82 million worth of ETH from FalconX

The number of initial jobless claims in the United States has surged, and the Fed has fully priced in a rate cut next week.